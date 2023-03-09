​Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Dunston Hall, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions (health and safety construction plan, European protected species licence, archaeological Written Scheme of Investigation, WSI) relating to the alteration and conversion of existing outbuilding to create a new ancillary function room associated with the use of Dunston Hall as a holiday let and wedding venue. Discharge of condition (schedule of works) relating to listed building consent for the alteration and conversion of existing outbuilding to create a new ancilliary function room. Discharge of conditions (archaeological WSI and schedule of works) relating to the repair of listed (former farm buildings) associated with Dunston Hall including repairs to external and internal walls, roofs, floors, windows and doors. The insertion of a contemporary steel framework to provide necessary structural support.

Tapton Business Park, Brimington Road, Tapton: Request for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening opinion regarding application relating to 144 dwellings and retail space.

Planning applications in north Derbyshire (photo: Adobe Stock/Volker Kreinacke)

100 Norwood Avenue, Hasland: Two storey side extension.

36 Wikeley Way, Brimington: Removal of wooded fence and canopy and build new single storey side/rear extension to existing takeaway.

The Birdcage Chesterfield Ltd, Derby Road, Chesterfield: Retrospective consent for canopy and decking to side of premises for outside dining, installation of wooden posts on front boundary, signage and retractable canopy to frontage.

Latest applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Adjacent 929 Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition (scheme for the protection of retained trees) relating to one existing house and outbuildings and construction of 33 houses, access, parking and gardens. Discharge of planning condition.

Former Walton Villa, 32 Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions (remediation, vertification report, materials for gable of no. 34, roof materials, render colour, biodiversity measures) relating to application to demolish existing semi-detached building and build new detached dormer bungalow. Discharge of planning conditions.

Congregational Church, Chapel Street, Brimington: Discharge of condition (biodiversity) relating to change of use from church to residential property. Discharge of planning condition.

Discharge of condition (validation report) relating to outline planning application for the development of up to 146 residential dwellings with approval of access from Dunston Road. Discharge of planning condition.

Land at Aaron Street, Duckmanton: Erection of a drive-thru cafe and hot food unit including details of access. Conditional permission.

Zero Workshop, New Street, Chesterfield: Refurbishment of offices and workshops and creation of independent access to the office space. Conditional permission.

Latest applicatons submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

14 Trent Grove, Dronfield: Single storey side extension and raising of existing roof incorporating one Velux roof window to accomodate bedrooms, plus proposed drop kerb.

80 Shakespeare Crescent, Dronfield: Single storey rear extension. Raise part of existing roof to accommodate a bedroom ensuite area with side facing dormer, Velux roof windows and a balcony to rear.

Mill Haven, Handley Lane, Handley, Clay Cross: Two storey front exension with balcony and single storey rear extension with new render to all walls.

Latest plans approved at North East Derbyshire District Council:

23 Nottingham Drive, Wingerworth: Single storey double garage and driveway pillars. Conditionally approved.

143 Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton: Application to regularise the change the use of outbuilding to business premises for dog grooming. Conditionally approved.

56 Gosforth Lane, Dronfield: Application for first floor side extension above existing garage. Conditionally approved.

55 Blacksmith Lane, Calow: Conversion of loft into bedroom and ensuite bathroom, including three roof lights and additional window to side elevation. Conditionally approved.

Field north-east of Rozel on the east side of School Lane, Wadshelf: Change of use of land to equestrian, change of use of two agricultural buildings to equestrian and erection of a stable building and menage. Refused.

Alice Head Farm, Alicehead Road, Ashover: Conversion and extension of existing barn to form a single residential dwelling and erection of new storage barn. Refused.