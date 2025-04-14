Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Hurst House, 11 Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield: Crown lift beech tree by drive to approximately 4.5m from ground level and crown lift sycamore/maple tree by bend to approximately 2.5m from ground level.

Grangers International, Enterprise Way, Duckmanton: Prior notification application to install roof mounted 250.71kW solar PV system comprising of 551 x Canadian Solar 455w modules.

6 Longcliff Walk, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Prune one holly tree to give 1m clearance from the greenhouse.

401 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Willow tree at the front of the property requires re-pollarding, reduction of height by at least 30%, crown reduction, crown lift over the highway, reduction of branches around telephone lines, skirt reduction, general maintenance and removal of dead branches.

25 Boythorpe Crescent, Boythorpe, Chesterfield: Lawful Development Certificate for the use of a dwelling as a children’s home for up to two children, with a manager and two carers who will sleep overnight.

Land adjacent to 45 Alexandra Road East, Chesterfield: One self-build dwelling consisting of minimum four bedrooms with integral garage.

42B Chester Street, Chesterfield: Re-roofing, replacement windows and re-cladding of front of dwelling.

81 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: External alterations, creation of cafe on the ground floor and salon/office use above.

Headland House, 10 Headland Close, Brimington: Retrospective application for single storey rear extension to replace sunroom, single storey conservatory to rear, car port/veranda canopy, entrance covered porch infill to form internal porch and rear garden levelling and paving works.

8 Woodnook Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single storey side extension, conversion of existing garage to bedroom, shed and summer house to rear.

St Helena Centre, 3 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: Installation of PIV system.

Hurst House, 11 Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield: Change of use to dwellinghouse with external alterations, electric gate and replacement of hard surfacing. Demolition of extension.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Piccadilly Heights, Wain Avenue, Chesterfield: Alter the existing timber cladding to a non combustible timber effect aluminium product. Conditional permission.

Thai Pavilion, 37 Glumangate, Chesterfield: Change of use from restaurant to public house. Conditional permission extension of time.

20 Paxton Road, Tapton, Chesterfield: Conversion of the loft space including mansard dormer to the rear of the property and replacement of existing windows with dark grey/black window frames. Conditional permission.

Miners Arms, 1 Bamford Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Conversion of a public house to form a 10 room, 10 person house of multiple occupation. Conditional permission.

145 Burnbridge Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Erection of a two bedroom house. Conditional permission.

Land at Cross London Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Outline application for erection of two two-bedroom dwellings.

Fairview House, 95 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: Change of use from children’s care home to a mixed use 14 bedroom house of multiple occupation and an office, with associated alterations to the building and alterations in the grounds including a cycle store, amenity areas and marking of the car park. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

33 Lea Road, Dronfield: Fell one sycamore tree and one ash tree, prune two lime trees and one copper beech.

22 Hallowes Drive, Dronfield: Two storey side extension and rear single storey extension.

61 Nottingham Drive, Wingerworth: Two storey side and single storey rear extension.

76 Central Drive, Wingerworth: Side extensions.

Telecommunications mast, H Ponsford Limited, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Prune four trees.

Gooseberry Barn, Gooseberry Farm, Holmesfield: Application under neighbour notification scheme for demolition of previously approved conservatory and replacement with new flat roof kitchen and lounge extension.

Press Farm (South), Press Lane, Tupton: Domestic rear extension.

27 Barrack Road, Apperknowle, Dronfield: Two storey side extension and raised patio.

Prestedge Barn, Whitefield Lane, Ashover: Garage with annex above. Re-grading of driveway to ease access.

Allotments, Ward Street, New Tupton: Reduce overhanging branches of oak tree on allotments and boundary with Farm View, Tupton by approximately two to three metres.

42 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Ground and first floor rear extension and garage front extended on ground floor.

5 Heather Close, Calow: Retrospective application for garage.

8 Rowan Tree Road, Killamarsh: Alterations to existing rear conservatory to form new orangery and front porch window infill.

58 Smithy Croft, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of front porch, two storey front extension and single storey flat roof extension to the rear of existing garage.

Lime Croft, Wingerworth Hall Estate, Wingerworth: Alteration and renovation of existing dwelling and erection of new car barn.

The Rectory, Top Road, Calow: Prune two lime trees.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Pinecroft, Main Road, Troway, Marsh Lane: Application to carry out work on 12 trees. Approved.

Snowdon Farm, Snowdon Lane, Troway, Marsh Lane: Fell one cherry tree. Approved.

Grassmoor electricity substation, Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton: Prior notification for the approval of the design and external appearance of new building. Approved.

2 Holland Close, Morton: New roof to existing garage with dormer boxings and link to existing house. Conditionally approved.

5 Hornbeam Way, Stretton: Fit a pergola to the existing external house wall and patio area. Conditionally approved.

7 Shelley Drive, Dronfield: Single storey rear extension to a single storey dwelling. Conditionally approved.

Bethany, Millfield Park, Old Tupton: Lawful Development Certificate for the proposed siting of an additional caravan. Certificate issued.

Unit 7, The Parade, Bridge Street, Clay Cross: Retention of two condenser units on back wall of building. Condtionally approved.

Cupola, Belland Lane, Stonedge, Ashover: Demolition of outbuilding and erection of two storey side extension and single storey rear extension, including provision of package treatment sewage plant. Conditionally approved.

The Blues Stoops Inn, Dronfield: Construction of two replacement porches to side elevation, single storey rear extension for additional kitchen space, new flue, replacement of external fire escape, conversion of outbuilding to store and bar, painting of external render, doors and window frames, repair to north-west corner of building and internal alterations including installations of log burners in snug, rear of ground floor and first floor and the removal of three walls on first floor. Conditionally approved. Listed building consent for the work. Conditionally approved.

Marsh Green Hall, Marsh Green Lane, Ashover: Lawful Development Certificate for the existing use of land for domestic garden, drives and yarding and for any purpose incidental to the enjoyment of the dwellinghouse. Certificate refused.

232 Holmley Lane, Coal Aston: Lawful Development Certificate for second floor side extension. Refused.

Honeybank, Holestone Gate Road, Holestone Moor, Ashover: Certificate of lawful proposed use or development for a mobile home for purposes incidental to the enjoyment of a dwelling house. Certificate refused.

Land south of Ockley Farm, Dyche Lane, Coal Aston: Prior notification for proposed barn for agricultural storage of materials, crops and machinery. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

43 Nightingale Grove, South Normanton: Single storey extension to front.

43 Church Street, South Normanton: Use as a children’s day nursery.

47 Dale Close, Langwith: Single storey rear extension which extends beyond the rear wall by 6m, with a maximum height of 3m.

8 Church Street, Clowne: Removal of two conifers.

22 Market Place, Shirebrook: Replacement of shop front to create two separate entrances.

29 Eyre Street, Creswell: Ground floor front extension and loft conversion.

64 Portland Avenue, Bolsover: Single storey rear extension which extends beyond the rear wall by 4m, with a maximum height of 3m.

23 The Hill, Glapwell: Front extension with two front facing dormers. Loft conversion with flat roof dormer. Erection of a double garage to front.

22 Elmton Close, Creswell: Erection of a gazebo in front garden.

Unit to the rear of 47 Church Street, South Normanton: Lawful Development Certificate for the existing use of storage space.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

1 Ellesmere Villas, Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood: Demolition of existing single storey extension, construction of new single storey rear extension, insertion of new first floor window to rear elevation, and amendment of ground floor window to form new door to rear elevation. Granted conditionally.

Elmton House, Markland Lane, Elmton: Removal of cherry tree. Determine not to make a Tree Preservation Order.

Oakside, Stockley Lane, Glapwell: Detached treble garage. Granted conditionally.

The Bakery, Old Hall Lane, Whitwell: Retrospective planning permission for erection of garden shed to principal elevation. Granted conditionally.

St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Langwith Road, Shirebrook: Installation of signage. Granted conditionally.

Garden land to the rear of 38 Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Reserved matters for the erection of two detached dwellings with parking and garden space and the provision of off-street parking for 38 Chesterfield Road pursuant to outline approval and discharge of conditions relation to materials, parking and turning, refuse storage, highway construction management statement, hard and soft landscaping and intrusive site investigations. Granted conditionally.