Units 1-4, Highlands Place, Foxwood Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Installation of 218 roof mounted solar PV array panels on a non-domestic building and ancillary development.

17 Caernarvon Close, Walton, Chesterfield: Two storey side extension.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Planning applications in north Derbyshire.

P A R Insulations and Wires Ltd, Foxwood Close, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Warehouse extension to the south-east. Conditional permission.

43 Broomfield Avenue, Hasland: Single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Walton Hospital, Whitecotes Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing outbuilding and provision of new generator and transformer and relocation of the electrical connection point for the mobile CT and MRI vehicles. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

11 Rose Way, Killamarsh: Demolish existing conservatory and construct a single storey rear extension.

15 Searson Avenue, Holmewood: Single storey rear extension.

26 Bents Lane, Dronfield: Demolition of garage and introduction of new wraparound rear extension, alongside alterations to fenestration and internal layout.

Ivy Cottage, Ashgate Road, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Two storey rear extension to existing dwelling.

The Hollies, Church Street, Unstone: Extension of existing two storey garage to form granny annexe with rear balcony.

33 Hilltop Road, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing garage to accommodate proposed erection of a single storey side and rear extension. Alterations to rear fenestration. Internal remodelling. Car parking forecourt widened to accommodate three cars.

Greenland Close, North Wingfield: Conversion of green open space into parking facilities for residents of Greenland Close and driveway/access for No. 14.

Pool House, Main Road, Old Brampton: Demolition of existing two storey rear infill extension, and construction of new recessed two storey rear extension in same location plus new single storey front porch and associated works to form permitted development garage conversion.

143 Mansfield Road, Hasland: Retrospective application for construction of five dwellings.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

2 Balmoral Crescent, Dronfield Woodhouse: Front and rear single storey extension to form lounge and dining/kitchen. Conditionally approved.

Land and track to the west of Handley Stable and Pond House, Lightwood Lane, Middle Handley: Construction of a coach store to securely store horse carts. Conditionally approved.

38 Barrack Road, Apperknowle: Single storey side extension, two storey rear extension and a double garage with annexe above. Conditionally approved.

131 Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey rear extension with render. Conditionally approved.

Beehive Cottage, Alton Hill, Alton, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

9 Pipworth Lane, Eckington: Demolition of two garages and replace with single storey rear personal gym and sitting//office. Conditionally approved.

8 Church Close, North Wingfield: Construction of front porch, single storey side and rear extensions and alterations to openings. Conditionally approved.

70 Netherdene Road, Dronfield: Single storey side extension and front porch. Conditionally approved.

Kneese Croft, 7 Westwick Lane, Holymoorside: Change of use from garage and holiday let to domestic dwelling. Conditionally approved.

67 Blacksmith Lane, Calow: Single storey side and rear extension and alterations to fenestration. Conditionally approved.

9 Wellfield Close, Ridgeway: Retention of new brickwork skin and external wall insulation with a `Rykneld Spar` dash finish to eight defective Airey properties within Ridgeway on Wellfield Close, Phoenix Road, Lowfield Avenue and Main Road, alongside new windows and roofs. Approved.

Land on the east side of 1 Angel Court, Pinfold Street, Eckington: Erection of a detached bungalow. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

The New Victoria Inn, Acreage Lane, Shirebrook: Conversion of public house to convenience store with additional storage and conversion of first and second floors to provide two self contained flats and 10 bedroom house of multiple occupation.

Wychwood, Sheffield Road, Barlborough: Extension to single garage to provide double garage.

Applications decided at Bolsover District Council:

Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park, Chesterfield: Relocation of sentry box. Conditionally approved.