Are new homes planned for your neighbourhood?

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

42 Netherleigh Road, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Fell one weeping silver birch tree due to crowding and blocking of access.

Fields House, Dock Walk, Chesterfield: Reduce overall canopy of two rows of purple plum trees and crown lift up to 2.5m.

Land to the west of Dunston Lane, Newbold, Chesterfield: Fell one oak tree that has a split trunk and a large crown and poses a danger in a public open space.

7 Marchwood Close, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Glazed porch to existing raised terrace.

1 Mansfeldt Road, Newbold: Replacement of existing carport with a new carport with tiled roof with solar panels and a front porch canopy.

31 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Remove alder tree’s dead trunk leaving remaining live trunk. Crown reduce one beech tree and one ash tree to reduce shading and improve amenity and balance.

10 The Meadows, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: New boundary treatment and changes to ground levels plus driveway widening.

Land between 34 and 38 Lake View Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Erection of detached dwelling including access.

177 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension.

31 Rhodesia Road, Chesterfield: Widening of side window. Alterations to rear window and door for installation of French doors.

Land lying to the west of Hague Lane, Chesterfield: Engineering works to facilitate the creation of a wetland, including channel creation, excavation works to the River Doe Lea embankment and associated works.

101 Calow Lane, Hasland: Erection of 1.8m high fencing to rear and side boundary with 103 Calow Lane.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

11 South Lodge Court, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Reduce in size and potentially remove 100ft high dead fern tree. Conditional permission.

Louis House, 11 Old Houses, Piccadilly Road, Chesterfield: Use of premises as a residential care home for two children. Certificate of Lawful Proposed Use or Development granted.

9 Old Pheasant Court, Chesterfield: Prune the lower boughs of three ash trees to the main stem to give a crown lift of 6-8 metres, reduce the overhang over all three properties and re-balance the crown by pruning back remaining branches that are out of shape. Conditional permission.

Seventh Day Adventist Church, Church Street North, Old Whittington: Crown lift fir tree adjacent to entrance gate by removing dead and brown lower branches up to approximately 2.5m. Clear accumulated dead needles. Unconditional permission.

75 Moorland View Road, Walton: Crown lift one European lime tree to the crown break (approximately 7m in height). One willow tree requires 30% overall reduction. Conditional permission.

Cheslyn Hay, 752 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

29 Bentham Road, Chesterfield: Prune one oak tree to reduce its overall height to approximately nine metres and reduce crown spread to approximately eight or nine metres. Conditional permission.

12 Old Houses, Piccadilly, Chesterfield: Use of premises as a care home for two children. CLOPUD granted.

317-319 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: LED illuminated portrait 16-sheet advertisement 1.92m wide x 2.8m high. Refused.

198 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Remove one lime tree to near ground level at 198 Ashgate Road. Reduce one lime tree to previous pruning points at 200 Ashgate Road. Refused.

2 Ringwood Meadows, Brimington: Fell one tree. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

98 Main Road, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Rear extension.

19 Skimmer Street, Holmewood: Garage conversion.

14 Ravensdale Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of the existing conservatory and replace with a single storey full width extension. Conversion of existing garage into new bedroom area. Demolition of existing porch. New single storey store area to the side of the property.

36 Lea Road, Dronfield: Demolition of existing garage and internal wall and proposed new single storey rear and side extension, with roof windows to front and rear.

Sycamore Farm, Ingmanthorpe, Cutthorpe: Change of use and conversion of stable block to holiday accommodation with associated alterations, amenity space and parking.

Blue Horizon, Main Road, Higham, Alfreton: Installation of solar panels (affecting the setting of a listed building).

Averill Farm, Evershill Lane, Morton: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed use of existing dwelling or a children’s home for one young person aged between nine and 18 years, with a maximum of two visiting workers; it will remain as a C3 dwelling use.

Hill Farm, Chesterfield Road, Unstone: Conversion of existing outbuilding to create two ancillary annexes for family members.

Sainsbury’s, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to side elevation of supermarket.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Cundycroft, Mansfield Road, Heath: Pruning of three trees. Approved.

85 Deerlands Road, Wingerworth: Garage conversion, demolition of existing porch and replacement front extension with lean-to roof, tarmacing of drive with new dropped kerb. Conditionally approved.

48 Acorn Ridge, Walton, Chesterfield: Porch and garage extension, with partial garage conversion to form home office/utility. Conditionally approved.

20 Acres Road, Lower Pilsley, near Chesterfield: Loft conversion with installation of dormer window to front and rooflights to rear, rebuild, and extension of, existing lean-to side extension and installation of new bi-fold doors to rear. Conditionally approved.

Fernlea, Main Road, Stretton: Extension to garage. Conditionally approved.

18 Colliers Way, Clay Cross: First floor extension and internal alterations. Conditionally approved.

Bridge Street Centre, Bridge Street, Pilsley: Change of use of Methodist chapel to building in use class E to provide for model car racing, room hire and dog grooming salon including provision of additional room above for hire. Conditionally approved.

Lodge Farm, Top Road, Calow: Construction, operation and decommissioning of a Battery energy Storage System with vehicular access, internal access tracks, landscaping, boundary treatment, cabling and associated works and infrastructure. Conditionally approved.

Butts Quarry, Butts Road, Ashover: Comprehensive redevelopment of the site including retention of the existing 14 days motocross, barn conversion for a managers dwelling, reinstatement of Where the Rainbows End Cafe for use as a reception, heritage and information centre (with occasional kiosk/cafe), and erection of three holiday lodges with associated parking and turning and private drainage plant. Conditionally approved.

Thorntree Farm, Cullumbell Lane, Uppertown, Ashover: Demolition of workshop, nissen hut, stable block store and plant room and erection of self-build dwelling with associated garage, parking and garden. Conditionally approved.

258 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield: Demolition of a garage. Proposed single storey rear extension, new rendering to the house, new windows and doors throughout. Conditionally approved.

The Long Barn, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Appeal against enforcement notice. Appeal allowed.

Aldi foodstore, 21 Littlemoor, Eckington: Siting of an InPost parcel locker on site. Conditionally approved.

Spar Texaco, Holmewood Service Station, Chesterfield Road, Holmewood: Retrospective application for site an InPost parcel locker. Conditionally approved.

The Cottage, 2 School Hill, Cutthorpe: Demolition of existing side lean-to extension, alterations to existing side porch to provide new porch, and erection of single storey rear extension. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

142 Town Street, Pinxton: Two storey front and rear extension.

Land north of 14 to 36 Harvester Way, Clowne: The unauthorised change of use of land to equestrian use and associated building operations comprising the siting of two wooden field shelters.

11 Spa Croft, Tibshelf: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

39 Main Street, Palterton: Extension to evening opening hours from 10pm to 11pm and the installation of a small outdoor seating area to the side of The Pickled Pear; the outdoor area will cease operation at 9pm daily.

78 High Street, South Normanton: Retention of illuminated metal signage and wall mounted barbers pole.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

47 Elmton Road, Creswell: Single storey rear extension, dormer to rear and render to all elevations. Granted conditionally.

17 Moor Lane, Bolsover: Vehicular access. Granted conditionally.

Four Winds, Craggs Road, Bolsover: Loft conversion incorporating increase in ridge height and dormer to rear, single storey front extension. Granted conditionally.

Willerby Way, Chesterfield Road, Pleasley: Demolish existing car port to the side of the existing single garage and replace with brick extended garage. Granted conditionally.

6A Chesterfield Road, Barlborough: Erection of double garage. Granted conditionally.

1 Rogers Avenue, Creswell: First floor extension to the rear and increase roof height to match existing and retention of front gates and wall which are between 1.50 and 1.80m high, and retention of 2.20m high fence in the rear garden. Granted conditionally.

Bolsover Market, Cotton Street, Bolsover: Non-illuminated banners to be attached to lighting columns on Town End, Market Place, Castle Street and Station Road in Bolsover. Granted conditionally.

23 Sycamore Avenue, Creswell: Retention of summerhouse and use for beauty business. Granted conditionally.

