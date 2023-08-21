News you can trust since 1855
Plan for apartments at premises housing homeware and gift shop Stone The Crows in Derbyshire town

Plans for an apartment on the upper floors of a building that houses a homeware and gift store have been submitted to a district council in Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 15:39 BST

The application is for 23 Green Lane, Dronfield, where Stone The Crows operates on the ground floor. Under the plan, a three-bedroom apartment would be arranged over the two floors above the shop in areas that are currently used as showrooms and offices.

John Allan’s application to North East Derbyshire District Council for permission to change the building to mixed use (retail and residential) says there would be no major construction work involved in the conversion, just partition walls to create the bedrooms. Fire exits are already in existence on the first and second floors.

Environmental health officer John Mills said: “From the details submitted I am unable to clearly differentiate between the current and proposed uses of the premises. To enable me to provide comment I would need details of the entire units’ existing and proposed use.”

