The application is for 23 Green Lane, Dronfield, where Stone The Crows operates on the ground floor. Under the plan, a three-bedroom apartment would be arranged over the two floors above the shop in areas that are currently used as showrooms and offices.

John Allan’s application to North East Derbyshire District Council for permission to change the building to mixed use (retail and residential) says there would be no major construction work involved in the conversion, just partition walls to create the bedrooms. Fire exits are already in existence on the first and second floors.