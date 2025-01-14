Places for People acquires development site in Langley Mill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading social enterprise Places for People has acquired an affordable housing development site in Langley Mill, Derbyshire, working in partnership with Derby-based developer Wheeldon Brothers Ltd.

As one of the UK’s largest affordable housing providers, PfP is committed to increasing the supply of much-needed affordable housing in the East Midlands. The Langley Mill site will be a key development supporting the launch of the organisation’s new apprenticeship and skills initiative PfP Thrive based out of its headquartered academy in Derby.

The new development will feature 109 homes, including 43 two-and three-bedroom homes for shared ownership and 66 homes for affordable rent. Designed as a mix of semi-detached, terraced and detached properties, each home will offer modern interiors and two dedicated parking spaces. Phased construction is scheduled to begin in April 2025 and the sales launch planned for early 2026.

Nilam Buchanan, Regional Managing Director for Central and North at Places for People, commented: “This development represents an important opportunity to provide high quality, affordable homes for the Langley Mill area, enhancing its appeal as a desirable place to live. With shared ownership making new-build homes more accessible, and the combination of high-quality design and excellent connectivity, the scheme promises to appeal to a diverse range of residents, contributing to a thriving and inclusive community. Thanks to our successful collaboration with Wheeldon Brothers, we are pleased to address the demand for new housing in this location and we are actively seeking further development sites in the East Midlands.”

Located centrally in Langley Mill, the development site offers easy access to key amenities including the town centre and train station, which is less than a ten-minute walk away. Convenient travel connections are also provided by proximity to the M1 motorway, while PfP will create new pedestrian and cycle links for residents to get around locally. With property in the Amber Valley offering better value for money than nearby Nottingham, as well as a good choice of schools for the young family market, the properties are expected to be in strong demand.

The scheme aligns with PfP’s vision of creating sustainable and inclusive communities that deliver social value. Through the Section 106 agreement, the project will include contributions to off-site biodiversity projects in partnership with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, as well as funding for local healthcare and primary education facilities.

As part of its broader commitment to creating thriving communities, PfP launched its new training movement PfP Thrive in 2024 to tackle the skills gap in the housing sector. The initiative provides opportunities for apprenticeships and skills development for the housing sector. The majority of apprenticeship learning will take place at PfP’s new academy located in Centro Place, Derby. Programmes at this state-of-the-art facility will be complemented by on-the-job training at live construction sites like Langley Mill.

