Picturesque views of Peak District from cottage in 8.5 acres, offering perfect compromise between countryside and city
The 19th century listed three-bed property at Owler Bar sits on 8.5 acres, has a generous garden, three fields, substantial stabling, a manege and lots of off-road parking.
Surrounded by beautiful countryside which offers a backdrop of mesmerising sunsets and sunrises, the property is within easy reach of picturesque villages including Hathersage and Baslow and is only 10 minutes by car from Dronfield and 20 minutes from Chesterfield and Sheffield.
Now on sale for £795,000, the cottage is described by estate agent Staves as “beautifully presented throughout whilst maintaining a wealth of character and charm.”
The spacious and flexible accommodation comprises a reception hallway, lounge with woodburning stove, kitchen with a range cooker, large downstairs bedroom/additional reception room and adjacent shower room. There are two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.
For further details, look at the Toll Bar Cottage listing on Zoopla or call Staves on 0114 697 3664.