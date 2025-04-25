The Orchard at Stretton Road, Clay Cross is a gorgeous residence which is now on the market for £795,000 with Pinewood Properties. The agent says: “This magnificent property boasts five reception rooms, five double bedrooms, and four bathrooms spread across an impressive 4,183 sq ft of living space.”
High points include a luxury well-equipped open plan kitchen diner, a master bedroom that has a dressing room, an ensuite and a terrace balcony, a family bathroom with sunken jacuzzi bath, a triple detached garage with games room above.
There is a built-in audio system serving the west-facing rear garden where a patio area has a brick built barbecue and there is a large manicured lawn. An additional one-acre plot of land to the rear is available by separate negotiation.
The property is listed on Zoopla. For further details, call Pinewood Properties on 01246 398038.
