The Orchard at Stretton Road, Clay Cross is a gorgeous residence which is now on the market for £795,000 with Pinewood Properties. The agent says: “This magnificent property boasts five reception rooms, five double bedrooms, and four bathrooms spread across an impressive 4,183 sq ft of living space.”

High points include a luxury well-equipped open plan kitchen diner, a master bedroom that has a dressing room, an ensuite and a terrace balcony, a family bathroom with sunken jacuzzi bath, a triple detached garage with games room above.

There is a built-in audio system serving the west-facing rear garden where a patio area has a brick built barbecue and there is a large manicured lawn. An additional one-acre plot of land to the rear is available by separate negotiation.

The property is listed on Zoopla. For further details, call Pinewood Properties on 01246 398038.

1 . Aerial view The Orchard at Stretton Road, Clay Cross was built in 2004 and sits on a 0.64-acre site. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Grand entrance A sweeping staircase leads up from the entrance hall to a galleried landing. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales