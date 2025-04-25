Pick this beautiful five-bed house for views towards Ogston Reservoir and the Peak District - yours for £795,000

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:04 BST
Live the dream in a stunning individually designed house with expansive lawn and views towards Ogston Reservoir and the Peak District.

The Orchard at Stretton Road, Clay Cross is a gorgeous residence which is now on the market for £795,000 with Pinewood Properties. The agent says: “This magnificent property boasts five reception rooms, five double bedrooms, and four bathrooms spread across an impressive 4,183 sq ft of living space.”

High points include a luxury well-equipped open plan kitchen diner, a master bedroom that has a dressing room, an ensuite and a terrace balcony, a family bathroom with sunken jacuzzi bath, a triple detached garage with games room above.

There is a built-in audio system serving the west-facing rear garden where a patio area has a brick built barbecue and there is a large manicured lawn. An additional one-acre plot of land to the rear is available by separate negotiation.

The property is listed on Zoopla. For further details, call Pinewood Properties on 01246 398038.

The Orchard at Stretton Road, Clay Cross was built in 2004 and sits on a 0.64-acre site.

1. Aerial view

The Orchard at Stretton Road, Clay Cross was built in 2004 and sits on a 0.64-acre site. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A sweeping staircase leads up from the entrance hall to a galleried landing.

2. Grand entrance

A sweeping staircase leads up from the entrance hall to a galleried landing. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen with underfloor heating contains wall and base units in a cherry wood, with complimentary granite worksurfaces and tiled surrounds. There is an integrated four-ring electric hob with central gas burner, an extractor, a high level double oven, microwave, fridge and dishwasher.

3. Sleek and chic

The kitchen with underfloor heating contains wall and base units in a cherry wood, with complimentary granite worksurfaces and tiled surrounds. There is an integrated four-ring electric hob with central gas burner, an extractor, a high level double oven, microwave, fridge and dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen-diner is open plan.

4. Well-lit space

The kitchen-diner is open plan. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictClay CrossZoopla
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice