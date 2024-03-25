Peveril Homes’ new partnership unlocks lower interest rates and mortgage payments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the soaring costs of homeownership, many potential buyers find themselves struggling to navigate the financial aspects of purchasing a new home. Own New Rate Reducer* is a brand-new product, launched on 4th March, which allows Peveril Homes’ customers to unlock lower interest rates and mortgage payments, while still owning 100 per cent of their home.

By leveraging this Rate Reducer scheme, Peveril Homes will give a financial contribution of up to 5 per cent directly to the lender, providing the buyer with access to better interest rates over a fixed two or five-year period.

With a rich history spanning over three decades, Peveril Homes has been constructing new housing developments in the Midlands, catering to every need, including those seeking to upsize, downsize, or enter the housing market for the first time.

Peveril Homes' recent collaboration with Own New underscores their commitment to making their new homes in the Midlands more accessible. The introduction of this new mortgage scheme has piqued the interest of customers, and Peveril Homes is delighted to offer it to their valued clients in partnership with Own New.

Stuart Brookes, director of sales and marketing at Peveril Homes said,

"At Peveril Homes, we understand exactly what a huge step buying a new home is. Our partnership with Own New reflects our commitment to supporting buyers throughout their homeownership journey. The response we have received from our customers since launching this new scheme has been phenomenal, showcasing the importance of a product like this in making new homes more accessible."

The scheme is available for both employed and self-employed individuals, as well as first-time buyers and existing homeowners.

If you would like to find out more about Peveril Homes’ partnership with Own New, please contact any developments of interest directly. Contact details can be found on peverilhomes.co.uk.