Peveril Homes marks completion of Flagshaw Pastures in Kirk Langley

Peveril Homes is proud to announce the completion of Phase Three at Flagshaw Pastures in Kirk Langley, a key milestone that marks the continued success of one of Derbyshire’s most desirable residential developments.

Founded in 1985, and part of the B&K group, Peveril Homes has established itself as a reputable builder, constructing new housing developments in the Midlands. With a diverse range of offerings, their goal is to cater to a wide spectrum of homebuyers, ensuring everyone can find their perfect home.

Now fully sold, the 46 homes delivered in this phase are home to a growing community that reflects the true spirit of Flagshaw Pastures. Nestled just off Ashbourne Road, in a location that offers easy access to Derby and the surrounding countryside, this thoughtfully planned development has become a place where people are putting down roots, raising families, and enjoying a lifestyle connected to nature.

Each home was built with a focus on timeless design, energy efficiency and modern comfort – qualities that have drawn a wide range of homeowners to the area. The traditional architectural style, paired with generous plot layouts and elegant interiors, has ensured that Flagshaw Pastures complements the character of Kirk Langley while delivering on the expectations of today’s buyers.

Stuart Brookes, Director of Sales and Marketing, said: “The completion of this phase is about more than just bricks and mortar – it’s about community. We’re incredibly proud of what Flagshaw Pastures has become and delighted to see so many residents enjoying life here.”

Looking ahead, Peveril Homes has plans in place for a further phase at Flagshaw Pastures, set to launch in early 2026 – building on the success of the development so far. In the meantime, homebuyers searching for their next move can explore a selection of quality-built homes currently available at Lily Street Farm in Alfreton. New homes are also coming soon to Ripley at The Green at Holborn Place, and further opportunities are available across Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire.

For more information please visit www.peverilhomes.co.uk.