Peveril Homes celebrates Flagshaw Pastures receiving an LABC Recognition Award

East Midlands, 15 January 2024 – Award winning Midlands housebuilder Peveril Homes, is delighted to share the exciting news that their Derbyshire development, Flagshaw Pastures, has recently received an LABC recognition award for the quality of site-wide craftsmanship and management.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Founded in 1985, and part of the B&K group, Peveril Homes has established itself as a reputable builder, constructing new housing developments in the Midlands. With a diverse range of offerings, their goal is to cater to a wide spectrum of homebuyers, ensuring everyone can find their perfect home.

Last week, Ian Clarke, the Business Development Manager at LABC, presented the award to Flagshaw Pastures Site Managers, Brendan McKeown and Ben French, as well as their Contracts Manager, Andy Jackson, at the development site.

Ian Clarke, business development manager at LABC said,

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flagshaw Pastures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As always, it was an absolute pleasure to come and present the awards to the team, the standards that you and the team work to are first class and this is represented by the numerous awards that Peveril have won to date. I’m looking forward to the LABC awards in London in 2 weeks and I have my fingers crossed that you and the team will pick up some further awards.”

This award was added to their other list of accomplishments including the prestigious title of 'Best Medium Volume New Housing Development' in the LABC East Midlands Awards. This recognition underscores their proficiency in delivering medium-volume housing developments that consistently meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability. This development has now been shortlisted for the LABC 2023 Building Excellence Awards Grand Final, which will take place later this month.

Situated in the delightful village of Kirk Langley, this new development in Derbyshire presents an impressive array of sought-after new homes just a short drive from Derby city centre. This development boasts a variety of three, four, and five-bedroom houses, along with three-bedroom bungalows arranged around a central courtyard. Showcasing a harmonious blend of traditional construction techniques and modern, high-quality finishes, these stunning new homes for sale cater to diverse preferences in Derbyshire living.