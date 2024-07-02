Peveril Homes announces the launch of The Birch showhome at Rolleston Leas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peveril Homes has recently announced the launch of The Birch, a new showhome at their Rolleston Leas development in Rolleston-on-Dove on Saturday 31st August.

Rolleston Leas, located on Craythorne Road in Rolleston-on-Dove, is a new development featuring a selection of wheelchair-accessible and adaptable two-bedroom bungalows, for those over the age of 55 seeking a tranquil, independent lifestyle within a welcoming community.

Nestled in the picturesque Staffordshire countryside, the development offers convenient access to local amenities, including shops, restaurants, and healthcare services. This peaceful setting provides residents with the perfect blend of countryside charm and modern convenience, making it an ideal choice for those looking to ease into later life.

The Birch, a spacious two-bedroom detached bungalow and the upcoming showhome at Rolleston Leas, is thoughtfully designed to enhance accessibility and comfort. It features two double bedrooms, a bathroom, an ensuite, a lounge with a bay window, and an open-plan kitchen/diner with a utility area. Priced from £424,995, The Birch combines modern amenities with the ease of accessible living.

Stuart Brookes, director of sales and marketing at Peveril Homes, commented:

"The Birch showhome embodies our dedication to thoughtful design and accessible living, offering a blend of comfort and modern convenience in a picturesque setting. We look forward to welcoming you all to Rolleston Leas to view it!"

The launch event will be held at Craythorne Road, Rolleston-on-Dove, DE13 0BA, on Saturday 31 August from 11am. Prospective buyers and interested visitors are invited to attend at whatever time suits them, with no booking required.