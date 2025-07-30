Peveril Homes announces showhome launch at Kneeton Grove, East Bridgford

Kneeton Grove Development

Peveril Homes is delighted to announce the official launch of its latest development, Kneeton Grove, located in the picturesque Nottinghamshire village of East Bridgford. The much-anticipated opening of the Marketing Suite will take place on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th August.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Peveril Homes’ friendly Sales Executives, explore the full site plan, and browse the brand-new brochure — offering a detailed look at the thoughtfully designed layout, housetypes, and key features of the development. It’s also the perfect time to discuss pricing, availability, and find out more about the 88 modern, energy-efficient homes that make up this striking new community.

Situated on Butt Lane, East Bridgford, Kneeton Grove offers thoughtfully designed homes ranging from two to five bedrooms, ideal for first-time buyers, growing families, and those seeking a peaceful countryside lifestyle with excellent connectivity.

Developed in partnership with Stagfield Group, Kneeton Grove blends the timeless charm of village living with modern, energy-efficient features such as air source heat pumps, demonstrating Peveril’s ongoing commitment to sustainable design.

East Bridgford’s desirable location offers convenient links to Nottingham and surrounding towns, as well as local nature walks and a strong sense of community — making Kneeton Grove a development shaped around real lives and future growth.

Karina Lang, Sales and Marketing Manager at Peveril Homes, said: “We’re excited to welcome visitors to Kneeton Grove and offer a first look at what makes this unique development so special. From the quality of the homes to the care taken in every detail, this launch is a wonderful opportunity to experience the character and charm of Kneeton Grove firsthand.”

The event will take place at: Butt Lane, East Bridgford, NG13 8NY. For further information, contact the sales team on 0115 772 0453 or email [email protected].