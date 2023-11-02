A magnificent six-bedroom Georgian manor house with a cottage and a coach house in a pretty Peak District village is up for sale for £1,500,000.

Sterndale House in Litton was built in 1861 for a mill owner and has been been a much loved family home for the past 15 years. The property has featured in 25 Beautiful Homes magazine.

Its current owners say: “Accommodation is generous and well proportioned; each room having its own rich personality. Since coming to live here, we have added our own enhancements, many of them practical but all adding to the charm of our home. We are particularly proud of our design and installation of the large stained glass window on the half landing of the central staircase.

"Our garden has many enchanting features, which includes its water feature and large, elegant, troughs. Courtyards and terraces provide spaces for quiet relaxation but are perfect when we entertain.”

Prospective house buyers looking to boost their income could let out the The Coach House, offering two potential sleeping areas and the three-bedroom Sterndale Cottage; both are included in the sale and available by separate negotiation. FIne & Country, who is marketing the property, said: “There is strong income potential here for holiday lets or long term lets, as is the case currently.”

For further details on the property which features on Zoopla website, call Fine & Country 01303 761704.

