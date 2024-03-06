Dewent Lodge at Derwent Drive, Baslow is on the market for £1,150,00 and is situated in one of the most desirable villages in the Peak Park. Chatsworth House and gardens are within a 20-minute walk.

Marketing agent Spencer describes Derwent Lodge as “a large well-proportioned house on the waterside of the Derwent River, with five double bedrooms, a large family bathroom and three en-suite bathrooms.

"There are large spacious rooms throughout with fabulously serene views over the river from most rooms within the property. The house has no history or claims for any flooding to the knowledge of the current or previous owners, and the patio area, lawned garden and rear of the plot offer excellent privacy and tranquility overlooking the water.

"The house itself is an absolute joy, with a mixture of mid-century styling, delightful stylish decor throughout.”

There is a private lawned garden and a barbecue terrace, a double garage with two electric charging points and parking for four/five vehicles.

Derwent Lodge is listed for sale on Zoopla. For further details call Spencer on 01144 880086.

1 . Fabulous view Derwent Lodge has great views of the river from most of its spacious rooms. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Landing pad A small jetty behind a gated access enables use of the River Derwent for fishing, canoeing and watersports, subject to the purchase of the necessary licences. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Haute cuisine Cook for the family in this fabulous kitchen with breakfast bar and stunning views over the river. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales