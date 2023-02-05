The Derbyshire town takes tenth position in a league topped by Keswick in the Lake District which has been compiled by self-catering accommodation provider cottages.com.

Close to the tourist resort of Matlock Bath – dubbed Little Switzerland for its impressive cliffs and cable cars – and in the Peak District National Park where hikers can enjoy panoramic views of stunning landscapes, it’s little wonder that Matlock is a popular choice for people who want to holiday in the UK.

For those who are wondering where to stay, take a look at Waterfall Cottage which is a short distance from the market town and a stone’s throw from Lumsdale Waterfall in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Nestling in 16 acres of grounds and looking out onto open fields, the two-bedroom property can sleep four. Waterfall Cottage has a woodburner, Freeview TV, and a patio where guests can fire up the barbecue. A three-night stay in Waterfall Cottage from February 17 will cost from £329. Book online at cottages.com or call 0345 268 0766.

Waterfall Cottage sits in 16 acres of grounds and looks out over open fields (photo: cottages.com)

Historically, Brits usually favour the summer or autumn half-term for a staycation getaway. But the bookings through cottage.com show that February is the hidden gem of breaks.

The North of England is proving to be the most popular area of the UK for a winter break and accounts for all ten places in the UK staycations booking league, according to the accommodation provider. Yorkshire and Cumbria claimed three positions apiece, with hotspots Whitby, Ambleside, Bowness on Windermere and Scarborough among places flying the flag for those counties.

Tom Bell, vice president - portfolio, at Awaze – the parent company of cottages.com said: “This year we’re seeing that the people are opting for northern destinations for their half-term break whereas during the summer half-term this year, for example, we’re seeing more South West destinations in the top locations. The rise in luxury breaks and pet-friendly breaks are also both continuing to prove popular among Brits taking a staycation this February half-term.”

Waterfall Cottage is the perfect retreat for holidaymakers looking for a peaceful place to relax (photo: cottages.com)