Peak District three-bedroom cottage with conservatory and outbuilding in one of England's top 20 prettiest villages is yours for £500,000

The property at Hall Lane End, Ashford-in the-Water is located in one of the top prettiest villages in the UK according to a travel guide in The Times newspaper.
Estate agent Bagshaws Residential describes the cottage as retaining period charm and immaculately presented throughout.
There are panelled thumb latch doors throughout, a quarry tiled floor in the entrance hall and a stone fireplace in the dining kitchen.
Extended to the side, the cottage offers spacious accommodation with a side entrance hall, cloakroom, sitting room, dining room, rear entrance hall, utility, conservatory and a dining room on the ground floor. The three bedrooms, including a master suite with ensuite and a dressing room lobby area with walk-in wardobe, and the family bathroom are on the first floor.
The conservatory offers views of the lovely rear garden.
Two seating areas encourage alfresco dining in the garden which is mainly to lawn and bordered by a variety of mature plants and shrubs. The rear garden also has two sheds which are included in the sale.
Anyone looking for a detached building where they can work from home could find just what they are looking for at Hall Lane End. An outbuilding with log burning stove and vaulted ceiling could easily be converted into an office or study.
The property is listed on the Zoopla website. For further details contact Bagshaws Residential on 01629 358009.