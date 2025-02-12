KInderstones, a 20-minute walk from Hayfield village, has served as a family home for 40 years and its current owners have invested heavily to create one of the finest equestrian set-ups in the area. The Edale Road property is now on the market for £1.25million.

A spokesperson for The Agency UK, which is marketing Kinderstones, said: “In my 20+ years as an estate agent, I have never encountered a property set in such a spectacular location.There are miles of scenic walks and rides, offering breath-taking views, tranquil streams, lush green landscapes, and an undeniable energy that, in my opinion, can only be found in the Peak District - all right on your doorstep.

"There are no fewer than seventeen bridleways accessible directly from the property, offering hours of peaceful riding through beautiful landscapes.”

Each room in the house is designed to highlight the stunning views that surround the spacious and well proportioned house. There are three bedrooms, two generous reception rooms, a traditional kitchen, a conservatory, a bathroom (with a Jack and Jill layout for the primary and second bedroom), and an additional shower room.

The property is accessed down a lane with a charming wooden bridge and is elevated above a small woodland area. Outbuildings include a large double stone-built garage, complete with an integral workshop at the rear, as well as a separate storeroom with external access.

In the stableyard is a spacious barn with two large stables, as well as a rotating centre allowing it to be converted into a foaling stable. In addition, there are four full-sized stables and a smaller pony stable, complete with a solarium.

The rear garden includes a large lawn and heated swimming pool which was refitted in 2019.

Kinderstones is listed for sale with Zoopla. For more details, call The Agency UK on 020 39106171.

1 . Beautiful location The rooms in Kinderstones have been designed to maximise the views of the spectacular Peak District countryside. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Spectacular view Look at this amazing sight from the back garden! Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Take the plunge The outdoor heated swimming pool was refitted in 2019. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales