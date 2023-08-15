Location is key when you’re looking for the perfect home. If you’re after spectacular views and roomy accommodation, this Georgian farmhouse in the Peak District is a great fit.

Bottom Leys Farm at Grange Mill, on the edge of Bonsall, has 100 acres of land, a three/four bedroomed country house with a two-bedroom detached cottage and a one-bedroom detached studio cottage. Offers of more than £2million are invited for this beautiful property.

Fine & Country estate agent, which is handling the sale, says: “Bottom Leys Farm occupies a rural and tranquil setting in the heart of the White Peak and offers 360-degree views of the most stunning Peak District National Park countryside. The current owners have meticulously and sympathetically transformed this period property into what is now a beautiful and timeless family home, perfect for modern living whilst retaining its farmhouse features.”

The farmhouse boasts well proportioned rooms, imposing stone fireplaces and solid oak doors.

Hare Cottage is a two-bedroom self-contained annex with exposed beams and stonework and was originally built as a cow barn. Additionally, Nonnatus Barn is a one-bedroom studio opposite the main property. These could provide additional accommodation or generate income as holiday lets.

There are well maintained lawns, walled patio gardens with raised beds and two timber glass houses.

Two additional barns on the land have the potential to be renovated subject to planning permission.

Bottom Leys Farm is featured on Zoopla. For further details, contact Fine & Country on 01332 229875.

1 . Bottom Leys Farm, Grange Mill The farmhouse and two cottages are bordered by drystone walls. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Panoramic views Green fields as far as the eye can see surround the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Farmhouse kitchen A large dressed stone fireplace housing the Rayburn cooker which provides heating and hot water is the focal point of the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales