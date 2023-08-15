News you can trust since 1855
Peak District property: Georgian farmhouse with two-bed barn conversion and one-bed studio cottage set in 100 acres of spectacular countryside

Location is key when you’re looking for the perfect home. If you’re after spectacular views and roomy accommodation, this Georgian farmhouse in the Peak District is a great fit.
By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:16 BST

Bottom Leys Farm at Grange Mill, on the edge of Bonsall, has 100 acres of land, a three/four bedroomed country house with a two-bedroom detached cottage and a one-bedroom detached studio cottage. Offers of more than £2million are invited for this beautiful property.

Fine & Country estate agent, which is handling the sale, says: “Bottom Leys Farm occupies a rural and tranquil setting in the heart of the White Peak and offers 360-degree views of the most stunning Peak District National Park countryside. The current owners have meticulously and sympathetically transformed this period property into what is now a beautiful and timeless family home, perfect for modern living whilst retaining its farmhouse features.”

The farmhouse boasts well proportioned rooms, imposing stone fireplaces and solid oak doors.

Hare Cottage is a two-bedroom self-contained annex with exposed beams and stonework and was originally built as a cow barn. Additionally, Nonnatus Barn is a one-bedroom studio opposite the main property. These could provide additional accommodation or generate income as holiday lets.

There are well maintained lawns, walled patio gardens with raised beds and two timber glass houses.

Two additional barns on the land have the potential to be renovated subject to planning permission.

Bottom Leys Farm is featured on Zoopla. For further details, contact Fine & Country on 01332 229875.

The farmhouse and two cottages are bordered by drystone walls.

Bottom Leys Farm, Grange Mill

The farmhouse and two cottages are bordered by drystone walls. Photo: Zoopla

Green fields as far as the eye can see surround the property.

Panoramic views

Green fields as far as the eye can see surround the property. Photo: Zoopla

A large dressed stone fireplace housing the Rayburn cooker which provides heating and hot water is the focal point of the kitchen.

Farmhouse kitchen

A large dressed stone fireplace housing the Rayburn cooker which provides heating and hot water is the focal point of the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

This elegant room has full height wood panelling on the walls, a carved stone fireplace housing a log burner and far-reaching views of the countryside through large windows and double French doors.

Farmhouse drawing room

This elegant room has full height wood panelling on the walls, a carved stone fireplace housing a log burner and far-reaching views of the countryside through large windows and double French doors. Photo: Zoopla

