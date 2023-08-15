Peak District property: Georgian farmhouse with two-bed barn conversion and one-bed studio cottage set in 100 acres of spectacular countryside
Bottom Leys Farm at Grange Mill, on the edge of Bonsall, has 100 acres of land, a three/four bedroomed country house with a two-bedroom detached cottage and a one-bedroom detached studio cottage. Offers of more than £2million are invited for this beautiful property.
Fine & Country estate agent, which is handling the sale, says: “Bottom Leys Farm occupies a rural and tranquil setting in the heart of the White Peak and offers 360-degree views of the most stunning Peak District National Park countryside. The current owners have meticulously and sympathetically transformed this period property into what is now a beautiful and timeless family home, perfect for modern living whilst retaining its farmhouse features.”
The farmhouse boasts well proportioned rooms, imposing stone fireplaces and solid oak doors.
Hare Cottage is a two-bedroom self-contained annex with exposed beams and stonework and was originally built as a cow barn. Additionally, Nonnatus Barn is a one-bedroom studio opposite the main property. These could provide additional accommodation or generate income as holiday lets.
There are well maintained lawns, walled patio gardens with raised beds and two timber glass houses.
Two additional barns on the land have the potential to be renovated subject to planning permission.
Bottom Leys Farm is featured on Zoopla. For further details, contact Fine & Country on 01332 229875.