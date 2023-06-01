Peak District property: Countryside house and converted barn annex featuring games room with built-in bar on three-acre plot is up for sale at £1.25million
Glebe House Farm is set in the hamlet of Heathcote, close to the village of Hartington. The property, which includes a sizeable detached annex, is on the market for £1.25million.
The main house dates back to the early 1900s and is constructed from limestone with dressed sandstone to the handcrafted solid oak window frames. The front elevation has a dressed stone canopy porch.
Ground-floor accommodation includes an entrance hall with a guest cloakroom, large sitting room with exposed beams and a log burning stove, stunning garden room, dining room with fireplace and a welcoming breakfast kitchen with a range oven and integrated appliances. On the first floor there are three double bedrooms all en-suite (two of the bathrooms having been recently refurbished).
A converted barn provides additional accommodation including kitchenette, sitting room, boot room, shower and bathroom on the ground floor and a bedroom and large family games room on the first floor.
The gardens include a terrace which is perfect for alfresco dining, an extensive lawn and a small area of woodland planted with copper beech that gives access to an orchard.
Two fields and a paddock are included in the sale of the property.
Listed on the Zoopla website, Glebe House Farm is marketed by Bagshaws Residential – Ashbourne. For more details, call 01335 671539.