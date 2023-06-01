An idyllic rural retreat in three acres of land in the Peak District offers house-hunters the perfect escape to the country.

Glebe House Farm is set in the hamlet of Heathcote, close to the village of Hartington. The property, which includes a sizeable detached annex, is on the market for £1.25million.

The main house dates back to the early 1900s and is constructed from limestone with dressed sandstone to the handcrafted solid oak window frames. The front elevation has a dressed stone canopy porch.

Ground-floor accommodation includes an entrance hall with a guest cloakroom, large sitting room with exposed beams and a log burning stove, stunning garden room, dining room with fireplace and a welcoming breakfast kitchen with a range oven and integrated appliances. On the first floor there are three double bedrooms all en-suite (two of the bathrooms having been recently refurbished).

A converted barn provides additional accommodation including kitchenette, sitting room, boot room, shower and bathroom on the ground floor and a bedroom and large family games room on the first floor.

The gardens include a terrace which is perfect for alfresco dining, an extensive lawn and a small area of woodland planted with copper beech that gives access to an orchard.

Two fields and a paddock are included in the sale of the property.

Listed on the Zoopla website, Glebe House Farm is marketed by Bagshaws Residential – Ashbourne. For more details, call 01335 671539.

1 . Glebe House Farm Glebe House Farm and its detached annex is set in three acres of land near the village of Hartington. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Aerial view Glebe House Farm is set in three acres and enjoys panoramic views of the Peak District countryside. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen has built-in appliances including an electric range oven and induction hob with canopy extractor over, integrated larder fridge/freezer and dishawasher. The bespoke cabinets in pale cream include pull-out basket larder, recycling unit and carousels. There is underfloor heating. Windows at the rear of the kitchen look out over the garden to the hills beyond. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dining room A cast iron fireplace on a marble hearth with oak surround catches the eye in the dining room where there is an exposed ceiling beam and an understairs storage cupboard. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales