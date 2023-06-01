News you can trust since 1855
Peak District property: Countryside house and converted barn annex featuring games room with built-in bar on three-acre plot is up for sale at £1.25million

An idyllic rural retreat in three acres of land in the Peak District offers house-hunters the perfect escape to the country.
By Gay Bolton
Published 1st Jun 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 08:24 BST

Glebe House Farm is set in the hamlet of Heathcote, close to the village of Hartington. The property, which includes a sizeable detached annex, is on the market for £1.25million.

The main house dates back to the early 1900s and is constructed from limestone with dressed sandstone to the handcrafted solid oak window frames. The front elevation has a dressed stone canopy porch.

Ground-floor accommodation includes an entrance hall with a guest cloakroom, large sitting room with exposed beams and a log burning stove, stunning garden room, dining room with fireplace and a welcoming breakfast kitchen with a range oven and integrated appliances. On the first floor there are three double bedrooms all en-suite (two of the bathrooms having been recently refurbished).

A converted barn provides additional accommodation including kitchenette, sitting room, boot room, shower and bathroom on the ground floor and a bedroom and large family games room on the first floor.

The gardens include a terrace which is perfect for alfresco dining, an extensive lawn and a small area of woodland planted with copper beech that gives access to an orchard.

Two fields and a paddock are included in the sale of the property.

Listed on the Zoopla website, Glebe House Farm is marketed by Bagshaws Residential – Ashbourne. For more details, call 01335 671539.

Glebe House Farm and its detached annex is set in three acres of land near the village of Hartington.

Glebe House Farm and its detached annex is set in three acres of land near the village of Hartington.

Glebe House Farm is set in three acres and enjoys panoramic views of the Peak District countryside.

Glebe House Farm is set in three acres and enjoys panoramic views of the Peak District countryside.

The kitchen has built-in appliances including an electric range oven and induction hob with canopy extractor over, integrated larder fridge/freezer and dishawasher. The bespoke cabinets in pale cream include pull-out basket larder, recycling unit and carousels. There is underfloor heating. Windows at the rear of the kitchen look out over the garden to the hills beyond.

The kitchen has built-in appliances including an electric range oven and induction hob with canopy extractor over, integrated larder fridge/freezer and dishawasher. The bespoke cabinets in pale cream include pull-out basket larder, recycling unit and carousels. There is underfloor heating. Windows at the rear of the kitchen look out over the garden to the hills beyond.

A cast iron fireplace on a marble hearth with oak surround catches the eye in the dining room where there is an exposed ceiling beam and an understairs storage cupboard.

A cast iron fireplace on a marble hearth with oak surround catches the eye in the dining room where there is an exposed ceiling beam and an understairs storage cupboard.

