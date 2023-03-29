News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
3 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
3 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
4 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

Peak District property: Charming three-bed home with garden featured on television has separate annex currently let as Airbnb

A three-bedroom property with detached one-bedroom annex in the Peak District offers prospective buyers the opportunity to generate income.

By Gay Bolton
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:39 BST

The property on Sherwood Road, Tideswell is on sale for £650,000.

Oozing characterful charm, the main terraced house includes stone flooring and exposed ceiling beams. Accommodation includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and family bathroom. There is an attached large garage.

A well-established garden, that has featured on national television, is large and includes a number of different areas offering an opportunity for prospective buyers with green fingers to make their mark.

Through a fence at the top of the garden is the detached annex, which is currently let as an Airbnb. The studio accommodation includes a kitchen and a shower room on the ground floor, a lounge and a bedroom on the upper level. There is off-street parking for guests and the annex has its own private access.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by estate agent BridgfordsBuxton, tel 01298 437597.

The terraced property on Sherwood Road, Tideswell has an attached garage.

1. fa775216-55d2-40fe-b76b-07a754bd2080

The terraced property on Sherwood Road, Tideswell has an attached garage. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen is fitted with a range of shaker-style units and the walls are partially tiled.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a range of shaker-style units and the walls are partially tiled. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A couple of steps lead down from the kitchen to the separate dining room.

3. Dining room

A couple of steps lead down from the kitchen to the separate dining room. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Exposed stonework and ceiling beams plus stripped wooden door reflect the olde-worlde charm of the main house.

4. Lounge

Exposed stonework and ceiling beams plus stripped wooden door reflect the olde-worlde charm of the main house. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Peak DistrictAirbnbZooplaBuxton