Peak District property: Charming three-bed home with garden featured on television has separate annex currently let as Airbnb
A three-bedroom property with detached one-bedroom annex in the Peak District offers prospective buyers the opportunity to generate income.
The property on Sherwood Road, Tideswell is on sale for £650,000.
Oozing characterful charm, the main terraced house includes stone flooring and exposed ceiling beams. Accommodation includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and family bathroom. There is an attached large garage.
A well-established garden, that has featured on national television, is large and includes a number of different areas offering an opportunity for prospective buyers with green fingers to make their mark.
Through a fence at the top of the garden is the detached annex, which is currently let as an Airbnb. The studio accommodation includes a kitchen and a shower room on the ground floor, a lounge and a bedroom on the upper level. There is off-street parking for guests and the annex has its own private access.
Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by estate agent Bridgfords – Buxton, tel 01298 437597.