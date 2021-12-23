Tideswell

Peak District: Most expensive and priciest cottages currently for sale this Christmas

See any that you fancy?

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 1:16 pm

Can you think of anything more idyllic than waking up in a cosy cottage in the middle of the Peak District?

1. Crowden, Glossop

This four bedroom bungalow in Glossop is listed for £650,000.

2. Gritstone Road, Matlock

Another four bedroom cottage, this one is in Matlock. It's valued at £435,000.

3. Tideswell Lane, Eyam, Hope Valley

This modern cottage features two bedrooms and is listed for a price of £425,000.

4. Hollin Brigg Lane, Holmbridge, Holmfirth

Another property priced at £425,000, this one also features two bedrooms as well.

