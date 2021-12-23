Peak District: Most expensive and priciest cottages currently for sale this Christmas

Can you think of anything more idyllic than waking up in a cosy cottage in the middle of the Peak District?
1. Crowden, Glossop
This four bedroom bungalow in Glossop is listed for £650,000.
Photo: -
2. Gritstone Road, Matlock
Another four bedroom cottage, this one is in Matlock. It's valued at £435,000.
Photo: -
3. Tideswell Lane, Eyam, Hope Valley
This modern cottage features two bedrooms and is listed for a price of £425,000.
Photo: -
4. Hollin Brigg Lane, Holmbridge, Holmfirth
Another property priced at £425,000, this one also features two bedrooms as well.
Photo: -