A rare opportunity has arisen to buy a working farm in the Peak District which has scope for expansion.

Trogues Farm in Wensley has planning permission to construct a two-bedroom cottage and to erect two new agricultural buildings.

On the market for £1,100,000, the livestock farm extends to just over 120 acres and includes a farmhouse and outbuildings. The farm is set back from the road with its own private drive and offers far-reaching views across the Peak District National Park.

Henry King, in the East Midlands rural agency team at Savills and who is handling the sale, says: “Trogues Farm is a very attractive farm and its sale represents a very rare opportunity to acquire a farm that has been, and still is, running as a traditional livestock operation. The number of publicly marketed farmland throughout Derbyshire is down 47% to the end of March 2023, compared to the equivalent quarter of 2022, which only adds to the rarity of this sale.”

The farmhouse was constructed in 1979 and built into the hillside. Ground-floor accommodation includes a large open-plan kitchen and dining area, a lounge, three bedrooms, a bathroom and farm office. Two further bedrooms and a bathroom are on the first floor.

Solar panels on the roof export electricity to the grid enabling payments to be received under the Feed in Tariff scheme.

Planning permission was granted in March 2023 for the conversion of a traditional building that lies adjacent to the farmhouse into a residential cottage, with no occupancy restrictions across it.

An old mining settlement is located to the south of the farmhouse which were previously used as storage and accommodation as part of the previous mining activity across the land. These buildings benefit from good access of the farm track and, despite being in a poor condition, offer purchasers the potential for conversion to alternative uses, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

An insulated workshop machinery store is located behind the house. Planning has been granted for the construction of a new livestock or general purpose building adjacent to this workshop.

Meanwhile the land, which is split into a number of distinct parcels and runs along the dale, is suitable for mowing and grazing and benefits from new livestock fencing.

For further details, go to www.savills.co.uk or call Henry King on 01522 508951.

1 . f20a886d-070b-47f4-9614-21be86245217 The farmhouse was built in 1979 and is clad in stone and has a tiled roof. Planning permission is in place to convert the traditional building adjacent to the farmhouse into a two-bedroom cottage. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with wooden storage cupboards at floor and eye level. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Dining area The open-plan dining kitchen offers plenty of room and natural light. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4 . Lounge Whatever the weather, there's a cosy welcome in the lounge. A log burner keeps the room toasty on cold days and patio doors let the sunshine and natural warmth in. Photo: Savills Photo Sales