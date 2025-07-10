Mistley Garth at The Bent, Curbar boasts in excess of 3,000ft of accommodation and fabulous gardens that total approximately 1.2 acres.

Staves Estate Agent is inviting offers of £1.25million, saying: “The property profits from stunning panoramic views and enjoys a fabulous peaceful and idyllic position within this extremely sought after area.”

Extensively and lovingly refurbished by its current owner, the property has standout features including an open plan kitchen diner/family room, two large reception rooms, two sizeable conservatories, a stunning master bedroom with seating area and ensuite, three further double bedrooms and three luxurious bathrooms.

There are lawned gardens at the front and back of the property. Land at the back of the house encompasses a further large garden and a meadow which is suitable for stabling/livestock. Fabulous countryside views surround the property which is approached via a long drive leading to a tandem garage.

For further details on Mistley Garth, which is listed on Zoopla, call Staves Estate Agent on 0114 467097.

1 . Picturesque location Mistley Garth is set in 1.2 acres and boasts wonderful views over Curbar Edge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . First impressions The property is set back from the road and is approached via a drive leading to a tandem garage. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Hub of home The stylish kitchen has a built-in double oven with microwave above, large induction hob and integrated dishwasher and fridge freezer. Granite worktops extend to create a breakfast bar. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales