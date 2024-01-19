Peak District house with five bedrooms in pretty hamlet
Rectory Farm at Churchtown, Darley Dale sits on a plot of approximately 0.35 acres. In need of a cosmetic upgrade, the detached property offers the potential to expand (subject to the necessary planning consent).
The ground floor contains an entrance porch, dual aspect sitting room, dining kitchen, formal dining room, snug, craft room, utility room, double bedroom with shower room and living room. The first floor has a gallery landing and play room/office space, four double bedrooms, two shower rooms and a bathroom.
There is ample off-road parking and the garden is landscaped.
Listed on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Dales & Peaks. Call 01629 347674.