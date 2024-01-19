News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Peak District house with five bedrooms in pretty hamlet

This unique and substantial property boasting five bedrooms and a wraparound garden in a pretty Peak District hamlet is on the market for £725,000.
By Gay Bolton
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:54 GMT

Rectory Farm at Churchtown, Darley Dale sits on a plot of approximately 0.35 acres. In need of a cosmetic upgrade, the detached property offers the potential to expand (subject to the necessary planning consent).

The ground floor contains an entrance porch, dual aspect sitting room, dining kitchen, formal dining room, snug, craft room, utility room, double bedroom with shower room and living room. The first floor has a gallery landing and play room/office space, four double bedrooms, two shower rooms and a bathroom.

There is ample off-road parking and the garden is landscaped.

Listed on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Dales & Peaks. Call 01629 347674.

Rectory Farm is located in the sought after hamlet of Churchtown, Darley Dale.

1. Detached house

Rectory Farm is located in the sought after hamlet of Churchtown, Darley Dale. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The house looks out over lawned areas.

2. Wraparound garden

The house looks out over lawned areas. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The open-plan dining kitchen contains fitted storage units.

3. Dining kitchen

The open-plan dining kitchen contains fitted storage units. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The open plan dining room with snug beyond.

4. Dining room

The open plan dining room with snug beyond. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDarley DaleZoopla