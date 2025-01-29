The detached house at Main Street, Great Longstone is on the market for £1million and is described by Denise White Estate Agents as “exemplifying the art of timeless design, featuring an elegant four-bedroom residence that dates back to approximately 1650.”

An open-plan entrance hall with an old timber door, wall panelling and vaulted landing space with exposed beams showcases the home’s stunning character.

Indoor-outdoor living is offered in the bespoke design of the kitchen/dining space which has bifold doors opening directly to the garden. The kitchen has a large range-style oven and a central island and there is a walk-in pantry with fitted units. The dining area is enriched with historic leaded windows.

On the lower floor is a stunning sitting room which boasts a striking Derbyshire stone fireplace, charming antique-style cupboards, exposed beams, window seats and leaded windows. The snug room, adacent to the sitting room, is perfect for reading or play.

The four double bedrooms are arranged over the ground and first floors. There is a shower room on the ground floor and a family bathroom on the upper level.

Outstanding views of the surrounding countryside can be enjoyed from the garden which has a good size lawn, mature hedging and decorative borders. To the rear of the property is a paved terrace which has climbing plants and rockery beds.

A long driveway leads to a paved parking area.

For further details on the property, which is listed on Zoopla, call Denise White Estate Agents on 01538 223858.

