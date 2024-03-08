Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tearsall Farm on Bonsall Lane, Winster comes with several outbuildings including two stables, a tack room and a loose box, making it the perfect location for prospective buyers with an interest in keeping horses. Open fields surround the property which is set in a tranquil rural location at the end of a private drive.

The farmhouse accommodation includes a dining kitchen, utility room, dining room, family room, sitting room, snug, ground floor wc, cloakroom and family bathroom. The principal bedroom has an ensuite shower room while another of the five bedrooms has a walk-in wardrobe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the barn conversion annexe there is a spacious open-plan living dining kitchen, a family bathroom and three double bedrooms.

Tearsall Farm on the outskirts of Winster looks out over open fields.

Heating and hot water are provided by oil-fired boilers and open fires.

The property is set in approximately 30 acres of pasture and woodland.