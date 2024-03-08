Peak District farmhouse with detached barn conversion, outbuildings and 30 acres of land is on the market for £1.75million
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tearsall Farm on Bonsall Lane, Winster comes with several outbuildings including two stables, a tack room and a loose box, making it the perfect location for prospective buyers with an interest in keeping horses. Open fields surround the property which is set in a tranquil rural location at the end of a private drive.
The farmhouse accommodation includes a dining kitchen, utility room, dining room, family room, sitting room, snug, ground floor wc, cloakroom and family bathroom. The principal bedroom has an ensuite shower room while another of the five bedrooms has a walk-in wardrobe.
In the barn conversion annexe there is a spacious open-plan living dining kitchen, a family bathroom and three double bedrooms.
Heating and hot water are provided by oil-fired boilers and open fires.
The property is set in approximately 30 acres of pasture and woodland.
Tearsall Farm is listed for sale on Zoopla. For further information, call Sally Botham Estates Ltd on 01629 347625.