Peak District family house with separate one-bed annexe has views across park
Broomcroft, a semi-detached property at New Gardens, Bakewell is on the market for £695,000. Occupying a corner plot, the house enjoys views of Bakewell Recreation Ground.
This charming home has four bedrooms, including one in the annexe known as The Nook. The main house has a breakfast kitchen, an open plan lounge/dining room, a separate sitting room and a family bathroom while The Nook includes a living kitchen and bathroom.
There is a patio at the front of the house and a timber decked seating at the side, creating ideal spots for relaxation.
From New Gardens, access is gained to the rear of the property where there is a resin driveway providing parking for several vehicles.
Broomcroft, which is listed on Zoopla, is being marketed by Blenheim Park Estates. Call 0114 697 0348.