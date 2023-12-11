News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Peak District family house with separate one-bed annexe has views across park

Families looking for a spacious home with detached annexe for an elderly relative or a teenager who wants their own living space should check out this property in the Peak District.
By Gay Bolton
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:26 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT

Broomcroft, a semi-detached property at New Gardens, Bakewell is on the market for £695,000. Occupying a corner plot, the house enjoys views of Bakewell Recreation Ground.

This charming home has four bedrooms, including one in the annexe known as The Nook. The main house has a breakfast kitchen, an open plan lounge/dining room, a separate sitting room and a family bathroom while The Nook includes a living kitchen and bathroom.

There is a patio at the front of the house and a timber decked seating at the side, creating ideal spots for relaxation.

From New Gardens, access is gained to the rear of the property where there is a resin driveway providing parking for several vehicles.

Broomcroft, which is listed on Zoopla, is being marketed by Blenheim Park Estates. Call 0114 697 0348.

Broomcroft occupies a corner plot on New Gardens, Bakewell.

1. Corner plot

Broomcroft occupies a corner plot on New Gardens, Bakewell. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The breakfast kitchen has fitted base, walls and drawer units incorporating matching fossilised grantie work surfaces, upstands and a Belfast style sink. Appliances include a range cooker with a four-ring gas hob, wok burner, hot plate, two ovens, grill and storage drawer with an extractor hood. There is an under-counter fridge and freezer, dishawasher and washing machine.

2. Breakfast kitchen

The breakfast kitchen has fitted base, walls and drawer units incorporating matching fossilised grantie work surfaces, upstands and a Belfast style sink. Appliances include a range cooker with a four-ring gas hob, wok burner, hot plate, two ovens, grill and storage drawer with an extractor hood. There is an under-counter fridge and freezer, dishawasher and washing machine. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This spacious and versatile room has double oak doors that open to the sitting room and double uPVC doors opening to the rear of the house.

3. Dining area/lounge

This spacious and versatile room has double oak doors that open to the sitting room and double uPVC doors opening to the rear of the house. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The lounge with dining area behind it.

4. Lounge

The lounge with dining area behind it. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictBakewellZooplaBlenheim Park Estates