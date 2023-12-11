Families looking for a spacious home with detached annexe for an elderly relative or a teenager who wants their own living space should check out this property in the Peak District.

Broomcroft, a semi-detached property at New Gardens, Bakewell is on the market for £695,000. Occupying a corner plot, the house enjoys views of Bakewell Recreation Ground.

This charming home has four bedrooms, including one in the annexe known as The Nook. The main house has a breakfast kitchen, an open plan lounge/dining room, a separate sitting room and a family bathroom while The Nook includes a living kitchen and bathroom.

There is a patio at the front of the house and a timber decked seating at the side, creating ideal spots for relaxation.

From New Gardens, access is gained to the rear of the property where there is a resin driveway providing parking for several vehicles.

Broomcroft, which is listed on Zoopla, is being marketed by Blenheim Park Estates. Call 0114 697 0348.

1 . Corner plot Broomcroft occupies a corner plot on New Gardens, Bakewell. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Breakfast kitchen The breakfast kitchen has fitted base, walls and drawer units incorporating matching fossilised grantie work surfaces, upstands and a Belfast style sink. Appliances include a range cooker with a four-ring gas hob, wok burner, hot plate, two ovens, grill and storage drawer with an extractor hood. There is an under-counter fridge and freezer, dishawasher and washing machine. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining area/lounge This spacious and versatile room has double oak doors that open to the sitting room and double uPVC doors opening to the rear of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales