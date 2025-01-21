The property is in a quiet location just a short walk away from Bakewell town centre.The property is in a quiet location just a short walk away from Bakewell town centre.
Peak District family home on the market for the first time is a snip at £600,000 for four bedrooms, gardens and a garage

By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Jan 2025, 14:47 BST
Families looking to move into the Peak District who want the convenience of town centre amenities should check out a four-bedroom home which is on the market for the first time.

The property at Wyebank, Bakewell is set in a quiet location just a short stroll across the park to the town centre.

On sale for £600,000, the house with an attached garage and generously proportioned gardens offers an exciting development opportunity for a potential purchaser to put their own stamp on it.

Interior accommodation includes an entrance hallway, cloakroom, sitting room, dining room and a kitchen. The bedrooms and family bathroom are on the first floor.

A driveway at the front of the house leads to the garage. To the side is a lawn and garden which wrap around the property to the rear. There is a shed in the back garden which is included in the sale.

Listed with Zoopla, the property is marketed by Bagshaws Residential. For further details, call 01629 347529.

A gas hob and electric oven are among the integrated appliances in the kitchen where there is space for a washing machine and a refrigerator.

1. Heart of home

A gas hob and electric oven are among the integrated appliances in the kitchen where there is space for a washing machine and a refrigerator. Photo: Zoopla

A gas fire with decorative surround and patio doors opening onto the rear garden are focal points of the sitting room.

2. Warm welcome

A gas fire with decorative surround and patio doors opening onto the rear garden are focal points of the sitting room. Photo: Zoopla

A stone flagged patio is the perfect place for drinks or informal meals on a warm day.

3. Alfresco dining

A stone flagged patio is the perfect place for drinks or informal meals on a warm day. Photo: Zoopla

Built-in wardrobes line one wall of the main bedroom where there is also a period fireplace. There are views across the park through the front-facing window.

4. Ample storage

Built-in wardrobes line one wall of the main bedroom where there is also a period fireplace. There are views across the park through the front-facing window. Photo: Zoopla

