The property at Wyebank, Bakewell is set in a quiet location just a short stroll across the park to the town centre.

On sale for £600,000, the house with an attached garage and generously proportioned gardens offers an exciting development opportunity for a potential purchaser to put their own stamp on it.

Interior accommodation includes an entrance hallway, cloakroom, sitting room, dining room and a kitchen. The bedrooms and family bathroom are on the first floor.

A driveway at the front of the house leads to the garage. To the side is a lawn and garden which wrap around the property to the rear. There is a shed in the back garden which is included in the sale.

Listed with Zoopla, the property is marketed by Bagshaws Residential.

