The property at Wyebank, Bakewell is set in a quiet location just a short stroll across the park to the town centre.
On sale for £600,000, the house with an attached garage and generously proportioned gardens offers an exciting development opportunity for a potential purchaser to put their own stamp on it.
Interior accommodation includes an entrance hallway, cloakroom, sitting room, dining room and a kitchen. The bedrooms and family bathroom are on the first floor.
A driveway at the front of the house leads to the garage. To the side is a lawn and garden which wrap around the property to the rear. There is a shed in the back garden which is included in the sale.
Listed with Zoopla, the property is marketed by Bagshaws Residential. For further details, call 01629 347529.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.