A pretty Peak District cottage surrounded by picturesque walks and within easy reach of a country pub is on the market for £400,000.

The two-bedroom detached property is in the desirable village of Sheldon on the fringes of Bakewell.

Exuding character and charm, the stone-built cottage has two stone fireplaces housing log burners, exposed beams in the dining kitchen, lounge and bedrooms and both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings.

On the first floor, two bathrooms comprise an ensuite serving the master bedroom and a separate shower room.

An easy-maintenance private garden at the back of the cottage is ideal for entertaining with patio areas and raised flower bed.

1 . Detached property The stone-built cottage is in the sought-after village of Sheldon on the fringes of Bakewell. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . Dining kitchen A log burner set within an exposed stone fireplace is a focal point in the open-plan dining kitchen. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen has wall and base storage units with hardwood worktops and integrated appliances including hob, oven and extractor over, dishwasher, two fridges, freezer and washer dryer. There is an enamel sink and tiled splashbacks. The room looks out over the garden. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales