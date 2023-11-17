House-hunters seeking a bungalow in a private setting with wonderful views should take a look at this property in the desirable Peak District.

The three-bedroom detached home at The Haven, Froggatt Edge sits on a half-acre site and has an extensive wraparound garden and far-reaching views of the countryside.

On the market for £850,000, the property is beautifully presented with bright and spacious accommodation including an open-plan dining kitchen, living room and master bedroom with new ensuite shower room.

There is a garage and driveway parking for two vehicles.

The property, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, is marketed by Dales & Peaks who can be contacted on 01629 347904.

1 . Private plot The three-bed bungalow at The Haven, Froggatt Edge is nestled in stunning gardens.

2 . Kitchen The fitted kitchen with breakfast bar enjoys views of the countryside.

3 . Open plan The flow-through design of the kitchen and dining area gives a spacious appearance.