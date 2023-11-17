Peak District bungalow in private location offers wraparound garden and far-reaching views of countryside
House-hunters seeking a bungalow in a private setting with wonderful views should take a look at this property in the desirable Peak District.
The three-bedroom detached home at The Haven, Froggatt Edge sits on a half-acre site and has an extensive wraparound garden and far-reaching views of the countryside.
On the market for £850,000, the property is beautifully presented with bright and spacious accommodation including an open-plan dining kitchen, living room and master bedroom with new ensuite shower room.
There is a garage and driveway parking for two vehicles.
The property, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, is marketed by Dales & Peaks who can be contacted on 01629 347904.
