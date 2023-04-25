News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
4 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
5 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
5 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Peak District barn conversion with scope for expansion invites offers of £495,000

A partially converted stone built former tannery attached to two unconverted barns in the Peak District invites offers of more than £495,000 from house-hunters or property developers.

By Gay Bolton
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:13 BST

Estate agent Wright Marshall says the property at Earl Sterndale, near Buxton, presents huge scope for further development. The two-bedroom home represents around one third of the overall building and the attached barns could easily create additional accommodation.

The property will be sold by informal tender and prospective buyers have until May 18 at 12 noon to submit their bids.

Accommodation within the house includes a living room, dining room, sitting room and a bathroom.

One of the barns is accessed from the utility room and the other from a bedroom.

At the back of the property is a good size garden containing a pebbled patio, lawn with borders and a greenhouse with power and lighting. There is a woodland area towards the rear of the plot.

Situated within three-quarters of an acre, the house is accessed via a gated driveway which leads to a double garage. There is ample off road parking.

The property is freehold and listed for sale on Zoopla. For further information, call Wright Marshall on 01629 437611.

The two-bedroom home at Earl Sterndale represents about a third of the building and is attached to two uncoverted barns.

1. 1cc6c035-8660-4fe5-b6e8-7527582692de

The two-bedroom home at Earl Sterndale represents about a third of the building and is attached to two uncoverted barns. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The cosy living room with exposed wooden beams has a cast iron stove sitting in a stone effect fireplace.

2. Living room

The cosy living room with exposed wooden beams has a cast iron stove sitting in a stone effect fireplace. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen is fitted with base mounted units, has tiled splashbacks and a Belfast style sink. There is space for a range style cooker with extractor above and space for a fridge-freezer. A spiral staircase leads to the first floor.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with base mounted units, has tiled splashbacks and a Belfast style sink. There is space for a range style cooker with extractor above and space for a fridge-freezer. A spiral staircase leads to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Plenty of room to enjoy a meal in this spacious room which has a a cast iron stove, eye-catching ceiling beams and an open staircase.

4. Living/dining room

Plenty of room to enjoy a meal in this spacious room which has a a cast iron stove, eye-catching ceiling beams and an open staircase. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Peak DistrictBuxtonZoopla