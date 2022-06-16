Peak District barn conversion offers 'superbly appointed' three-bedroom family home in idyllic location to buyer with £580,000

A three-bedroom barn conversion on Rakes Road, Monyash has gone on the market with a guide price of £580,000.

This semi-detached property has a well proportioned kitchen, spacious dining room and vaulted sitting room with log burning stove set in a stone hearth. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. There are oak-framed windows throughout.

The agent Bagshaws Residential describes the property as: “superbly appointed” on the Zoopla website.

A landscaped garden at the rear of the house contains a raised patio and a screened outside dining area.

At the side of the house is a generously proportioned garage/workshop. A private driveway provides off-road parking.

For more details call Bagshaws Residential on 01629 358009.

Kitchen The well appointed kitchen includes a Belfast sink inset into the wooden work surface, with window above which looks out onto the rear garden. A range cooker is included in the sale of the property. The floor is tiled in natural limestone.

Dining room Natural light pours into the spacious dining room through two windows, one of which is large and arched.

Lounge Relax in front of the multi-fuel log-burning stove, set within a stone fireplace. A vaulted ceiling adds to the room's wow factor.

Master bedroom Exposed timber beams on the vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom which has a main window at the front and a skylight.