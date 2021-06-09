Palterton family cottage is 'captivating' and 'elegant'
A “characterful family cottage” is on the market – boasting “modern contemporary living”.
The four-bedroom home, on School Close, Palterton, is described in its listing on property website Zoopla as “captivating”.
It says: “Captivating and elegant are just two words that can provide some insight into School Close.
“Only by internal inspection can you fully appreciate the size of the accommodation, attention to detail and quality of fixture and fittings on offer.”
Highlights include the lounge, snug and large kitchen/breakfast room on the ground-floor, as well as four “great-size” bedrooms on the first floor, including a ensuite master bedroom with an “extensive" range of fitted wardrobes.
Outside is double garage, additional parking for multiple cars and a private and enclosed rear garden with large patio and lawn.
The property is on the market with Yopa for a guide price of £475,000-£525,000.