Outstanding house on one-acre plot with views of Derbyshire countryside has a garden room with hot tub and sauna and an air-conditioned office/gym
Lygon House at Far Hill, Ashover, boasts four double bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen diner, an orangery, a garden room with hot tub and sauna and an air-conditioned office/gym.
Timber beams and a stone fireplace emphasise the period charm of the home, the original part of which dates back to the 1500s.
On the market for £1.695million, the house is set within stunning landscaped gardens where extensive lawns provide ample space for outdoor activities.
A detached double garage, electric car charging point and a secure gated driveway for multiple vehicles ensure parking will never be an issue.
Redbrik is marketing Lygon House. For more details, call 01246 563060.