News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Outstanding house on one-acre plot with views of Derbyshire countryside has a garden room with hot tub and sauna and an air-conditioned office/gym

This magnificent family home sitting in an acre of land enjoys breathtaking views of beautiful Derbyshire countryside.
By Gay Bolton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST

Lygon House at Far Hill, Ashover, boasts four double bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen diner, an orangery, a garden room with hot tub and sauna and an air-conditioned office/gym.

Timber beams and a stone fireplace emphasise the period charm of the home, the original part of which dates back to the 1500s.

On the market for £1.695million, the house is set within stunning landscaped gardens where extensive lawns provide ample space for outdoor activities.

A detached double garage, electric car charging point and a secure gated driveway for multiple vehicles ensure parking will never be an issue.

Redbrik is marketing Lygon House. For more details, call 01246 563060.

The original part of this beautiful house dates back to the 1500s.

1. Lygon House, Far Hill, Ashover

The original part of this beautiful house dates back to the 1500s. Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales
This eye-catching room boasts bespoke cabinetry, granite worktops and an Aga cooker.

2. Kitchen diner

This eye-catching room boasts bespoke cabinetry, granite worktops and an Aga cooker. Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales
Enjoy the view of the great outdoors at mealtimes.

3. Dining room

Enjoy the view of the great outdoors at mealtimes. Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales
This stunning room has a vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace.

4. Lounge

This stunning room has a vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace. Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireRedbrik