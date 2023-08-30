This magnificent family home sitting in an acre of land enjoys breathtaking views of beautiful Derbyshire countryside.

Lygon House at Far Hill, Ashover, boasts four double bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen diner, an orangery, a garden room with hot tub and sauna and an air-conditioned office/gym.

Timber beams and a stone fireplace emphasise the period charm of the home, the original part of which dates back to the 1500s.

On the market for £1.695million, the house is set within stunning landscaped gardens where extensive lawns provide ample space for outdoor activities.

A detached double garage, electric car charging point and a secure gated driveway for multiple vehicles ensure parking will never be an issue.

Redbrik is marketing Lygon House. For more details, call 01246 563060.

1 . Lygon House, Far Hill, Ashover The original part of this beautiful house dates back to the 1500s. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen diner This eye-catching room boasts bespoke cabinetry, granite worktops and an Aga cooker. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3 . Dining room Enjoy the view of the great outdoors at mealtimes. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4 . Lounge This stunning room has a vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales