An outstanding five bedroom detached home with a self-contained annex containing two bedrooms within its grounds is on the market for £875,000.

The main house at Ashover Road, Old Tupton has been styled around natural light, designed around practical family life and sits in a 0.75-acre plot.

A grand entrance hallway has curtain walling and a galleried landing, three reception rooms include a garden room with bi-fold doors to the patio area and the modern kitchen has quartz worktops. Generously proportioned bedrooms include a master suite which has ceiling to floor window and a Juliet balcony overlooking the garden. Two en-suite shower rooms are among the three bathrooms in the main house.

The two-storey annex accommodates an open plan living and dining kitchen space with patio doors to its own private garden area, ground floor bedroom with en-suite shower room and a further bedroom on the first floor with bathroom and adjoining room, ideal for a dressing room, nursery or study.

The property at Ashover Road, Old Tupton has countryside walks on its doorstep.

There is a large driveway at the front and side of the house. A large lawned area, vegetable garden and two patio areas are at the rear of the property.

The property is in a semi-rural location on the edge of Ashover with countryside walks right on the doorstep.