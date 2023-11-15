Outstanding family home with self-contained annex offers seven bedrooms
and live on Freeview channel 276
The main house at Ashover Road, Old Tupton has been styled around natural light, designed around practical family life and sits in a 0.75-acre plot.
A grand entrance hallway has curtain walling and a galleried landing, three reception rooms include a garden room with bi-fold doors to the patio area and the modern kitchen has quartz worktops. Generously proportioned bedrooms include a master suite which has ceiling to floor window and a Juliet balcony overlooking the garden. Two en-suite shower rooms are among the three bathrooms in the main house.
The two-storey annex accommodates an open plan living and dining kitchen space with patio doors to its own private garden area, ground floor bedroom with en-suite shower room and a further bedroom on the first floor with bathroom and adjoining room, ideal for a dressing room, nursery or study.
There is a large driveway at the front and side of the house. A large lawned area, vegetable garden and two patio areas are at the rear of the property.
The property is in a semi-rural location on the edge of Ashover with countryside walks right on the doorstep.
Dales & Peaks is marketing the property which is listed on Zoopla. For further information, call 01246 920392.