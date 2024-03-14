Out with the old: here’s how you can part-exchange your home in Derby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experts will be on hand to help Derby homeowners learn more about part-exchange on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 March, from 10am-5.30pm, at Redrow East Midlands’ The Nook development.

Those looking to move up the property ladder are encouraged to find out how Redrow becomes the cash buyer for homeowner’s existing properties with no messy chains involved. Homeowners can learn more about the initiative and its benefits, which include removing estate agent fees and unexpected surprises, such as last-minute changes of mind.

Perfect for families looking for more space or house hunters looking to rightsize, The Nook offers a range of four and five-bedroom homes from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection. All homes boast well-sized gardens, perfect for entertaining guests, and ample parking spaces with double garages included with each property.

Redrow East Midlands is helping house hunters find their dream home

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director at Redrow East Midlands, said: “We’ve listened to our customers, and understand many are putting off buying simply due to the stress and hassle that comes with taking their next step on the property ladder.

“Whether that’s downsizing, upsizing or something in between, as housebuilders, we have a unique opportunity to help people in Derby to secure their dream home without all the fuss of complicated chain delays or the emotional nature of moving on from a much-loved family home.

“We’re excited to welcome prospective homebuyers into our developments to speak with our friendly sales team and find out more about our Part Exchange scheme, which can help ease their worries ahead of their next move.”

With homes starting from £500,000, and located just eight miles from Derby, six miles from Burton-Upon Trent, and with key travel routes within easy reach, The Nook offers village surroundings combined with a well-connected location.