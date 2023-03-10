An elegant detached residence with two acres of hillside woodland occupies an elevated position in a village on the edge of the Peak District,

Bonsall Lodge at The Clatterway, Bonsall, is on the market for £760,000. The stone-built property is believed to have its origins in the turn of the 18th century and has recently been refurbished to meet the needs of today’s family lifestyle while retaining authentic character features.

Five bedrooms and four bathrooms are among the well-presented accommodation which spans three floors, making the property ideal for the larger family, visiting guests and the home worker.

The wooded bank provides ample opportunity for family hobbies, adventure or simple amenity and blends with the wider, inspiring valley scenery.

The Clatterway leads to the village from the south off the Via Gellia dale and is so named as reference to the clatter of lead miners clogs in the 1800s, or possibly from the later spinning wheels of the frame knitting industry which followed.

Bonsall Lodge is listed on the Zoopla website. For more details contact the agent Fidler Taylor on 01629 347931.

1 . Bonsall Lodge has two acres of hillside woodland. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Dining kitchen The informal dining area is raised from the kitchen area and has a substantial brick fireplace housing a living coal gas fired stove. Modern cupboards and drawers complemented by black granite work surfaces, set around a Belfast style sink, are contained within the kitchen where Integral appliances include dishwasher, fridge and freezer and a range style cooker with extractor above. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining room A stone fireplace housing a dog grate fire is a focal point of the dining room where doors open to a patio garden at the side of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Sitting room A solid fuel stove is houses in the fireplace which has a white marble surround. A bay window offers views across the rooftops of the mill to the wooded slopes. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales