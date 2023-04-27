The property on Ralph Road is to be replaced with a chalet-style dormer bungalow after conditional permission was granted by Chesterfield Borough Council to knock down the cottage. An application for outline planning permission for two dwellings on the split site has also been conditionally granted by the council.

David Jones commented in a letter of objection: “I have been a resident of Netherthorpe and Ralph Road for almost 70 years and it is heartbreaking to have witnessed the number of old buildings that have been demolished to make way for Lego brick type replacements (ie Corner Pin close). We currently have only five old dwellings including this one and Netherthorpe school which still remain. This cottage is over 400 years old and should be renovated and restored if not for us but for future generations.”

Nigel Tuffs wrote: “The cottage has stood on Ralph Road since the 1600s. The lady who lived there was a neighbour of mine who was extremely proud that her family who came to England with Bonnie Prince Charlie; the cottage was gifted on land from Cambridge University and the cottage was named College Green, that in itself lends the history of the cottage and why it should remain. The lady who lived there loved the cottage and it would be historically and ethically sound to remain, keeping the history of Ralph Road. Too much history is being lost due to buildings not being listed.”

