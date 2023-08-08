North Wingfield Community Garden scheme chosen for Natracare’s national composting trial

The partnership sees Natracare providing insulated compost bins to Social Farms & Gardens’ specially selected community garden projects as a pilot scheme in which they will compost garden and food waste as well as Natracare period products—the only validated compostable global brand of disposable period products. The hot composting should take around six to eight weeks to turn green and brown waste into compost that is ready to use in the garden.

North Wingfield Community Garden scheme near Chesterfield is one of four women-led community garden schemes across the UK to receive a Natracare composting bin. Throughout the ongoing partnership, they will manage and maintain the hot composting process, monitoring and sharing the progress of the composting on their social channels. Additionally, using the Natracare Composting Guide, they will share the value of community composting and the benefits that composting period products have for the environment.

The Social Farms & Gardens partnership is the latest initiative in Natracare’s recently launched Project #BeKind campaign created to draw attention to the need to design health and well-being products for bio-loop systems and to consider the impact of consumer choices on our well-being and the environment.

North Wingfield Community Garden was set up at the start of 2021 as a space where people could safely gather to socialise in a post-lockdown world. Funded by the People’s Health Trust using money raised by Health Lottery East Midlands, the one-acre site is located on allotments at Alice’s View, North Wingfield. It produces a range of fruits and vegetables, all grown using organic and no-dig principles where possible. It runs social gardening sessions and nature-connection crafting sessions every week. Over the last 12 months alone, more than 50 locals have participated in at least one of these sessions, and there is a core group of 15 regular volunteers who help with garden maintenance.