North Derbyshire planning applications: Plans for 300 homes in Old Tupton withdrawn

Plans for 300 homes in Old Tupton have been withdrawn

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Land to the rear of 9 Dorset Drive, Brimington: Construction of a single-storey dwelling in the rear garden plot of 9 Dorset Drive.

8 Easedale Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Two-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newbold Fields House, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Listed building consent for alterations to convert existing two cottages into one dwelling – including new doors and windows, chimney flue and air source heat pump to coach house.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

32 Walton Crescent, Boythorpe: Two-storey rear extension and associated internal and external alterations. Refused.

24 Hazel Drive, Walton: Removal of existing extension and erection of single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

560 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Single-story rear extension. Conditional permission.

Highways, 18 Matlock Road, Chesterfield: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear and front extension to form annex accommodation for dependent relative and carer (revised plans). Conditional permission.

5 Grove Gardens, Brimington: Ground floor extension to the rear elevation. Prior approval not required.

33 Peterdale Road, Brimington: Two-storey extension to rear of property. Refused.

26 Westwood Lane, Brimington: Two-storey front and rear extensions and raising of existing roof height for loft conversion to bedrooms. Refused.

49 Eyre Street East, Hasland: First-floor rear extension above existing kitchen and single-storey rear extension and associated works. Refused.

The Spotted Frog, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Retrospective consent for change of use of car park to rear to outside drinking area including raised covered area, provision of outside toilets by converting garage and erection of eight beach-style huts. Conditional permission.

Constellation Building, Markham Lane, Duckmanton: Increase in the quantity of flammable liquids that may be stored in respect of a change to the existing hazardous substances consent, involving the storage and distribution of household and healthcare products at Great Bear Distribution. Withdrawn.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

21 Deerlands Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Full-width rear single storey extension.

Kilnhurst, Cripton Lane, Ashover: Two-storey front and single-storey side extensions, use of garage roof as raised patio area.

11 Gosforth Crescent, Dronfield: First-floor front and rear extensions, raising of ridge height to create accommodation in the roof space and construction of a detached garage/home office to the rear.

12 Pennywell Drive, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Creation of new first-floor over part of existing bungalow, single-storey rear extension, canopy to front and renovation of existing house including new windows and re-clad of existing front, rear and side elevations.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Land west of Coupe Lane, Old Tupton: Outline application for up to 300 dwellings. Withdrawn.

Land between Old Canal and north side of Primrose Lane, Killamarsh: Development of 50 dwellings with associated roads, sewers, gardens, parking and garages. Refused.

14 The Crescent, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Two-storey side extension (revised scheme). Conditional permission.

Estate House, Wingerworth Hall Estate, Wingerworth: Listed building consent for retrospective alterations to Estate House. Conditional permission.

151 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Single-storey rear extension, extension to garage, porch, veranda, alterations to hall window and Juliet balcony. Conditional permission.

640 Derby Road, Wingerworth: Front extension with access steps and built up area with balustrade. Conditional permission.

33 New Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Demolish existing conservatory and replace with single-storey rear extension plus dormer loft conversion. Conditional permission.

580 Derby Road, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing bungalow and replacement with two-storey detached house and detached garage to rear garden. Refused.

Cowley Hall Farm, Cowley Lane, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Use of land for keeping horses and construction of a stable building. Refused.