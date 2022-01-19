North Derbyshire planning applications: Historic Chesterfield pub proposes balcony extension

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

73 Cotterhill Lane, Brimington: Removal of existing conservatory and erection of new single-storey rear extension.

29 Fernwood Close, Hasland: Single-storey extension to side and rear of property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Historic Chesterfield pub the Hunloke Arms at Wingerworth plans a new balcony extension

12 Melrose Close, Chesterfield: Single-storey to rear and side extension and internal and external alterations – bay window to front elevation.

Brimintune House, Heywood Street, Brimington: New detached house with attached granny annex.

14 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing rear extensions and conservatory and erection of two-storey rear and side extension and single-storey side extension, erection of new boundary wall and entrance gates and new velux roof lights to existing roof space.

32-36 Rose Hill, Chesterfield: Replacement of five first floor and five second floor windows on Rose Hill elevation.

31 Queen Mary Road, Chesterfield: Second-storey side and single-storey rear extension.

40 St Philips Drive, Hasland: Two-storey extension to front of dwelling.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

37 Glenfield Crescent, Newbold: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.

59 Cranleigh Road, Woodthorpe, Chesterfield: Garden room. Refused.

Carrwood Court, Carrwood Road, Chesterfield Trading Estate, Chesterfield: Alterations to existing carpark entrance with new entrance gates, security fencing and associated kerb alignments. Conditional permission.

2 Worksop Road, Mastin Moor: Demolition of conservatory, single-storey extension for games room and external covered seating area. Conditional permission.

77 Miriam Avenue, Somersall: Single-storey front extension to create entrance hallway. Conditional permission.

36 Flintson Avenue, New Whittington: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

9 Station Road, Barrow Hill: Erection of a boundary fence between 9 and 9A Station Road. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Mathom House, Millcross Lane, Barlow, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension to extend existing bedroom at first-floor and provide home office and homeworking (hairdressing) room at ground floor.

Windmill Farm, Matlock Road, Span Carr, Ashover: Removal of existing outbuilding and installation of new outbuilding to provide garage/storage space.

The Hunloke Arms, Derby Road, Wingerworth: Listed building consent for extension of the balcony to the rear and a covered veranda over balcony.

94a, Main Road, Morton, Alfreton: Extension and conversion of annex to provide ancillary accommodation and construction of garage to side of house.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

18 Hague Lane, Renishaw: Single-storey rear extension at first floor level to form additional bedroom with ensuite and to create larger existing bedroom. Conditional permission.

17 Stretton Road, Morton, Alfreton: Two-storey rear extension along with associated internal and external alterations. Conditional permission.

70 Main Road, Morton, Alfreton: Ground-floor extension to the rear elevation.

Conditional permission.

9 Longedge Grove, Wingerworth: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

12 Fern Lea, Shirland, Alfreton: Demolition of conservatory and construction of two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

46 Flaxpiece Road, Danesmoor, Chesterfield: Rear extension, alterations and bay window on front elevation. Refused.

78 Oakhill Road, Dronfield: Extension to an existing dwelling consisting of a two-storey extension to the side of the house, single-storey extension to the rear and alteration to the existing front entrance an bay window. Conditional permission.

46 Stanier Way, Renishaw: Balcony to rear elevation of the property. Conditional permission.

34 Hollins Spring Avenue, Dronfield: Conversion and extension of existing garage to living space, extended front porch and removal of existing stone cladding and replacing with render along with new roof. Conditional permission.

Top Farm, Ash Lane, Summerley, Apperknowle, Dronfield: Retention of garage and conversion to two garages. Conditional permission.

8 Rectory Gardens, Killamarsh: Work to trees. Conditional permission.