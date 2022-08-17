North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield to Dronfield and Alfreton
Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire.
Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
95 Foljambe Avenue, Walton: Single-storey side extension and two-storey rear extension. Widening of existing raised decking and 2m high fencing above decking.
366 Brimington Road, Tapton: Outline application for demolition of existing detached garage and erection of a three to four-bedroom chalet bungalow with separate detached garage with all matters reserved.
30 Greenbank Drive, Loundsley Green: Extension of existing garage and erection of new car port.
First floor, West Bars House, West Bars: Conversion of vacant office spaces on first floor to four self-contained apartments.
2 Deben Close, Walton: Single-storey rear extension with a flat roof.
Upper Close, 17 Somersall Lane, Somersall: Demolition of the existing conservatory and erection of a replacement single-storey side extension and a single-storey east front/side extension. Timber fencing, raised terracing and associated landscaping works.
3 Spital Brook Close, Spital: Single-storey side and rear extension. Tarmacking of frontage.
16 High Street, Brimington: Work to trees.
Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
7 Millstream Close, Walton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
82 Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Conditional permission.
32 Larch Way, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Retrospective changes to single-storey side/rear existing extension including new roof height. Rendering to front, side and rear elevations. Conditional permission.
1 Rothey Grove, Holme Hall: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.
Witham Court, Old Road, Chesterfield: First-floor extension and amend roof from gable to hip on front elevation. Conditional permission.
Trees to the side of 11 Comley Crescent, Chesterfield: Work to trees. Conditional permission.
305 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Work to trees. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
16 Bradwell Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Ground floor extension to rear of bungalow.
Eckington Methodist Church, Chesterfield Road, Eckington: Change of use to provide a four-bedroom property.
Oaks Farm, Sicklebrook Lane, Coal Aston: Creation of a fishing/nature pond.
Moor Grange, Doehole Lane, Brackenfield: Erection of a replacement general purpose agricultural building.
Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
25 Russell Gardens, Old Tupton: Single-storey rear extension and front bay window. Conditional permission.
27 Gosforth Crescent, Dronfield: Single-storey side rear extension. Conditional permission.
44 Derwent Close, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.
1 Beeley View, Walton: Conversion of existing conservatory, internal alterations and relocation of garden wall/fence. Conditional permission.
11 Tennyson Way, Grassmoor: Single-storey rear garden shed. Conditional permission.
45 Summerfield Road, Dronfield: Single-storey and two-storey side extensions, three car parking spaces and new timber fencing. Conditional permission.
10 Brook Close, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension and two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.
Greenside Cottage, 9 Main Road, Troway, Marsh Lane: Demolition of existing flat roof rear extension and replacement with a pitched roof rear extension, demolition of external store and replacement with patio cover and relocation of gated parking area. Conditional permission.
240 Chesterfield Road, Temple Normanton: Demolish existing garage, addition of two-storey side extension, front porch and canopy. Conditional permission.
Hagg Hill Hall, Hagg Hill, New Tupton: Retention of two garden cabins. Refused.
29 Stead Street, Eckington: Demolition of a pair of semi-detached houses and replacement with two detached three-bedroom houses. Conditional permission.
Sicklebrook Croft, Sicklebrook Lane, Coal Aston: Work to trees. No objection.
3 Ross Court, Killamarsh: Open front porch. Conditional permission.
Acacia Haven, Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton: Work to trees. Conditional permission.
116 Rupert Street, Lower Pilsley: Vehicle access to highway. Conditional permission.
Lakeside Cafe Fishing Ponds, Keepers Lane, Barlow: Lawful development certificate for existing use as a cafe. Refused.