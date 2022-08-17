North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield to Dronfield and Alfreton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

95 Foljambe Avenue, Walton: Single-storey side extension and two-storey rear extension. Widening of existing raised decking and 2m high fencing above decking.

366 Brimington Road, Tapton: Outline application for demolition of existing detached garage and erection of a three to four-bedroom chalet bungalow with separate detached garage with all matters reserved.

30 Greenbank Drive, Loundsley Green: Extension of existing garage and erection of new car port.

First floor, West Bars House, West Bars: Conversion of vacant office spaces on first floor to four self-contained apartments.

2 Deben Close, Walton: Single-storey rear extension with a flat roof.

Upper Close, 17 Somersall Lane, Somersall: Demolition of the existing conservatory and erection of a replacement single-storey side extension and a single-storey east front/side extension. Timber fencing, raised terracing and associated landscaping works.

3 Spital Brook Close, Spital: Single-storey side and rear extension. Tarmacking of frontage.

16 High Street, Brimington: Work to trees.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

7 Millstream Close, Walton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

82 Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Conditional permission.

32 Larch Way, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Retrospective changes to single-storey side/rear existing extension including new roof height. Rendering to front, side and rear elevations. Conditional permission.

1 Rothey Grove, Holme Hall: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Witham Court, Old Road, Chesterfield: First-floor extension and amend roof from gable to hip on front elevation. Conditional permission.

Trees to the side of 11 Comley Crescent, Chesterfield: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

305 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

16 Bradwell Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Ground floor extension to rear of bungalow.

Eckington Methodist Church, Chesterfield Road, Eckington: Change of use to provide a four-bedroom property.

Oaks Farm, Sicklebrook Lane, Coal Aston: Creation of a fishing/nature pond.

Moor Grange, Doehole Lane, Brackenfield: Erection of a replacement general purpose agricultural building.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

25 Russell Gardens, Old Tupton: Single-storey rear extension and front bay window. Conditional permission.

27 Gosforth Crescent, Dronfield: Single-storey side rear extension. Conditional permission.

44 Derwent Close, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

1 Beeley View, Walton: Conversion of existing conservatory, internal alterations and relocation of garden wall/fence. Conditional permission.

11 Tennyson Way, Grassmoor: Single-storey rear garden shed. Conditional permission.

45 Summerfield Road, Dronfield: Single-storey and two-storey side extensions, three car parking spaces and new timber fencing. Conditional permission.

10 Brook Close, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension and two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Greenside Cottage, 9 Main Road, Troway, Marsh Lane: Demolition of existing flat roof rear extension and replacement with a pitched roof rear extension, demolition of external store and replacement with patio cover and relocation of gated parking area. Conditional permission.

240 Chesterfield Road, Temple Normanton: Demolish existing garage, addition of two-storey side extension, front porch and canopy. Conditional permission.

Hagg Hill Hall, Hagg Hill, New Tupton: Retention of two garden cabins. Refused.

29 Stead Street, Eckington: Demolition of a pair of semi-detached houses and replacement with two detached three-bedroom houses. Conditional permission.

Sicklebrook Croft, Sicklebrook Lane, Coal Aston: Work to trees. No objection.

3 Ross Court, Killamarsh: Open front porch. Conditional permission.

Acacia Haven, Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

116 Rupert Street, Lower Pilsley: Vehicle access to highway. Conditional permission.

Lakeside Cafe Fishing Ponds, Keepers Lane, Barlow: Lawful development certificate for existing use as a cafe. Refused.