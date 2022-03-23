North Derbyshire planning applications – from Chesterfield to Dronfield and Alfreton
Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire.
Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
6 Fairfield Drive, Holme Hall: First-floor extension over garage with minor external alterations.
Land at Bamford Road, Inkersall: Dormer bungalow with drive for on-site car parking.
15 Somersall Lane, Somersall: Removal of existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey extension.
Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
Above 431 - 435 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Change of use and internal works to office space for conversion of property into four two-bedroom flats - two on the first floor and two on the second floor. Refused.
33 Peterdale Road, Brimington: First-floor side/rear extension. Conditional permission.
16 Tylney Road, Walton: Extend front of the house living room and hallway outwards by two metres. Single-storey only with matching tile pitched roof. Conditional permission.
Arnold Clark Motorstore, Meltham Lane, Chesterfield: New vehicle smart repair building. Conditional permission.
Unit 1, Ravenside Retail Park, Park Road, Chesterfield: External alterations to the south and east elevations of the building. Conditional permission.
62 Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey/two-storey rear extension. Refused.
Sports bar next to 37 Holywell Street, Chesterfield: Conversion of existing pub/club and former church to form nine residential units and external landscaping. Refused.
Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital: Two-storey urgent care and emergency department extension to existing hospital. Conditional permission.
145 Station Road, Brimington: Removal of existing outbuildings and construction of two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
2 Palmer Crescent, Dronfield: Demolition of front conservatory and construction of single-storey front extension and new first floor over existing side extension.
8 Lime Close, Calow: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension and porch to front.
The Bungalow, Wilkin Hill, Barlow: Removal of rear dormers and increase in eaves and roof height to create two-storey dwelling, single-storey front and rear extension, alterations to openings and creation of new vehicular access.
26 Kilburn Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension and alteration to openings.
St Mary Church, Hall Drive, Sutton Scarsdale: Work to trees.
Bramley Moor Farm, 38 Main Road, Marsh Lane: Work to trees.
The Lodge, Sicklebrook Lane, Coal Aston: Work to trees.
43 Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland, Alfreton: Footway extension to the north side.
Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
19 Upper Croft, Danesmoor: Rear single-storey extension, installation of side window at ground floor and conversion of garage. Conditional permission.
22 Ash Crescent, Eckington: Single-storey extension to side and associated works. Conditional permission.
22 Reynard Crescent, Renishaw: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
Orchard Barn, Moorwood Moor Lane, Wessington, Alfreton: Detached garage. Conditional permission.
Busky Fields, Hollins, Old Brampton: Single-storey extension to the lounge. Conditional permission.
10 Kendal Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse: Rear extension and internal alterations to existing bungalow. Conditional permission.
Wellspring Top Road, Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth: First-floor extension and two-storey front, side and rear extensions. Withdrawn.
7 Park Road, Old Tupton: Replace flat roof with pitched and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
Land to southwest of Manor House Station Road, Pilsley: Demolition of garage block and erection of two dormer bungalows, two detached two-storey houses and one two-and-a-half-storey house with garages, parking and associated gardens. Conditional permission.
Upper Delves, Farm Pit Lane, Shirland: Photovoltaic solar park. Withdrawn.
Village Logs, Johnnygate Lane, Barlow: Agricultural polytunnel. Planning permission required.
Cemetery, Church Street, Ashover: Work to trees. No objection.
High Trees, Mansfield Road, Heath: Work to trees. No objection.
16 Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland, Alfreton: Reinstatement of garage as garage and store. Conditional permission.