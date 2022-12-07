North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield to Alfreton
Here are the latest north Derbyshire planning applications.
Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
Dunston Hole Farm, unnamed road accessing Dunston Hall and Hole Farm, Chesterfield: Conversion of existing office building to a single, four-bedroom dwelling.
6 Hartside Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Two-storey rear extension, single-storey front extension to garage, rendering of walls and increase of existing pitched roof height.
19 Badger Croft, Chesterfield: Retrospective application for a large shed to be used as a sensory room for additional needs.
Land to the rear of 127 Newbold Road, Newbold: Conversion of brick-built former garage into a two-bedroom dwelling.
4 New Beetwell Street, Chesterfield: Change of use of the first and second floor of the building from commercial, business and service to four residential flats and associated external alterations.
Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
Rowland Hill House, Block B, Boythorpe Road, Boythorpe: Replacement single-storey extension to front of building and new single-storey extension to rear with associated external works. Conditional permission.
390 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Conversion of domestic dwelling to cafe at ground floor level and the creation of a single dwelling at first floor level along with associated internal and external alterations. Conditional permission.
Jet petrol station and premises, High Street, Brimington: Demolition of car wash and creation of charging zone, new EV chargers, canopy, sub-station enclosure and associated forecourt works. Conditional permission.
10 Spencer Avenue, Woodthorpe: Side extension with access ramp. Conditional permission.
7 Brooke Drive, Brimington: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.
Staveley Cemetery, Inkersall Road, Staveley: Change of use of chapel from religious use to use for holistic health opportunities and treatments, community gatherings, events, services and fitness activities. Change vestry to a kitchenette. Conditional permission.
5 Catchford View, Upper Newbold: Detached garage and conversion of existing integral garage to living space. Conditional permission.
Latest applications to North East Derbyshire District Council:
Dunelm, Bolehill, Calow: Single-storey rear extension.
Ad Astra House, Chesterfield Road, Shirland: Double garage and two-storey rear extension with Juliet balcony.
Stoneleigh, Harper Hill, Wingerworth: Demolition of conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension with link to existing garage.
103 Hague Lane, Renishaw: Front, side and rear extension and new double garage.
34a Greenway, Wingerworth: Single-storey front extension.
52 Gomersal Lane, Dronfield: Garage to front of property.
Rear of 4 Eyre Street, Clay Cross: Convert a workshop/storage unit into a bed self-contained flat.
38 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Two-storey front, rear and side extension.
5 Speighthill Crescent, Wingerworth: Single-storey rear extension.
The Flat Oaks, Farm Lane, Calow: Demolition of building and construction of three detached two-storey three-bedroom dwellings.
Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
33 Hilltop Road, Wingerworth: Demolition of garage to accommodate a single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission.
27 Russell Gardens, Old Tupton: Gate and extend existing dropped kerb. Conditional permission.
Peak Edge Hotel, Darley Road, Stonedge, Ashover: New building to house two biomass boilers and associated plant, back up LPG boiler, laundry and linen store and staff welfare facilities with associated subterranean woodchip hopper and hardstanding area. Conditional permission.
1 Elm Road, Eckington: Single-storey side and two-storey rear extension with part single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
34 St Peters Close, Duckmanton: Storage area to be demolished and construction of single-storey front and side extension. Conditional permission.
3 Emmett Carr Lane, Renishaw: Demolition of side extension and construction of a two-storey side extension withfront canopy. Conditional permission.
22 Wingfield Road, New Tupton: Single-storey side and rear extension and removal of chimney to below roof level. Conditional permission.
9 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.