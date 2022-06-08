North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

1 Rothey Grove, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single-storey side extension.

Handleywood Farm, Whittington Road, Barrow Hill: Demolition of buildings used for commercial purposes and erection of seven dwellings. Conversion of outbuildings for use as home-working studios.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest north Derbyshire planning applications

123 The Green, Hasland: Demolish existing concrete garage, build new brickwork garage with tiled roof, concrete floor, and foundations.

3 Branton Close, Boythorpe: Replacement of existing porch roof to a hip roof and erection of canopies over the windows to the left and right of the porch.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

9 Booker Close, Inkersall: Single-storey rear extension with a flat roof and a parapet wall. A roof lantern light is to be installed into the new flat roof. Prior approval not required.

172 Manor Road, Brimington: Ground floor extension to the rear. Prior approval not required.

139 Old Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension to provide an orangery. Prior approval not required.

63 The Green, Hasland: Single-story rear extension. Conditional permission.

196 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Changes to the front and rear elevations and installation of a ground-mounted air source heat pump. Conditional permission.

7 Pettyclose Lane, Tapton: Single-storey rear extension and new garage roof. Conditional permission.

80 Curbar Curve, Inkersall: Demolition of existing garage, shed and conservatory and erection of a two-storey side extension, loft conversion and attached garage. Conditional permission.

The Limes, 161 Walton Back Lane, Walton: First floor side/front extension and alterations. Conditional permission.

Brandene, 133 Whitecotes Lane, Walton: Rear kitchen and dining room single-storey flat roofed extension, two-storey side and front extension, and front porch/office extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

38 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Front, rear and side extensions, associated internal alterations and new window to the side.

15 Main Road, Morton, Alfreton: Single-storey rear extension.

33 Springfield Road, Barlow: Single-storey Side extension.

2 Russell Gardens, Old Tupton: Single-storey porch extension to the front of the property.

26 Green Lea, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension.

Little Orchard, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: Conversion and extension of stable building to form single dwelling on land adjacent (affecting public right of way).

36 Circular Drive, Renishaw: Creation of a rear new build single-storey outbuilding for use as an annexe.

23 Barnes Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey extension to rear of existing dwelling.

240 Chesterfield Road, Temple Normanton: Demolish existing garage, add a two-storey side extension, single story rear extension, front porch and canopy.

Land south of 38 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: Two four-bedroom, two-storey detached dwellings.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Poorlots Quarry, Lickpenny Lane, Ashover: Wild camp site with tented camping area and 20 timber pods. Refused.

28 Chartwell Avenue, Wingerworth: Single-storey side and rear extensions. Conditional permission.

Hallmoor Farm, Matlock Road, Ashover: Two-storey side extension with mezzanine which allows access to the flat roof of the store/utility. Conditional permission.

Ouzlebank Farm, Highgate Lane, Dronfield: Outbuilding on raised decking area. Refused.

125 Green Lane, Dronfield: Conservatory to front elevation (affecting a listed building). Conditional permission.

1 Elm Tree Crescent, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension and creation of new parking area. Conditional permission.

Wayside Cottage, Narrowleys Lane, Ashover: Demolition of existing garage and construction of single-storey rear extension and double-storey side extension with integral garage. Conditional permission.

25 Russell Gardens, Old Tupton: Removal of garage to side of dwelling and single-storey front and rear extensions. Conditional permission.

Nursery Rhymes Day Nursery, Main Road, Shirland: Extension to front of day nursery premises and new boundary wall. Conditional permission.

35 New Road, Wingerworth: Work to trees. Refused.