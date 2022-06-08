North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
1 Rothey Grove, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single-storey side extension.
Handleywood Farm, Whittington Road, Barrow Hill: Demolition of buildings used for commercial purposes and erection of seven dwellings. Conversion of outbuildings for use as home-working studios.
123 The Green, Hasland: Demolish existing concrete garage, build new brickwork garage with tiled roof, concrete floor, and foundations.
3 Branton Close, Boythorpe: Replacement of existing porch roof to a hip roof and erection of canopies over the windows to the left and right of the porch.
Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
9 Booker Close, Inkersall: Single-storey rear extension with a flat roof and a parapet wall. A roof lantern light is to be installed into the new flat roof. Prior approval not required.
172 Manor Road, Brimington: Ground floor extension to the rear. Prior approval not required.
139 Old Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension to provide an orangery. Prior approval not required.
63 The Green, Hasland: Single-story rear extension. Conditional permission.
196 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Changes to the front and rear elevations and installation of a ground-mounted air source heat pump. Conditional permission.
7 Pettyclose Lane, Tapton: Single-storey rear extension and new garage roof. Conditional permission.
80 Curbar Curve, Inkersall: Demolition of existing garage, shed and conservatory and erection of a two-storey side extension, loft conversion and attached garage. Conditional permission.
The Limes, 161 Walton Back Lane, Walton: First floor side/front extension and alterations. Conditional permission.
Brandene, 133 Whitecotes Lane, Walton: Rear kitchen and dining room single-storey flat roofed extension, two-storey side and front extension, and front porch/office extension. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
38 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Front, rear and side extensions, associated internal alterations and new window to the side.
15 Main Road, Morton, Alfreton: Single-storey rear extension.
33 Springfield Road, Barlow: Single-storey Side extension.
2 Russell Gardens, Old Tupton: Single-storey porch extension to the front of the property.
26 Green Lea, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension.
Little Orchard, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: Conversion and extension of stable building to form single dwelling on land adjacent (affecting public right of way).
36 Circular Drive, Renishaw: Creation of a rear new build single-storey outbuilding for use as an annexe.
23 Barnes Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey extension to rear of existing dwelling.
240 Chesterfield Road, Temple Normanton: Demolish existing garage, add a two-storey side extension, single story rear extension, front porch and canopy.
Land south of 38 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: Two four-bedroom, two-storey detached dwellings.
Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
Poorlots Quarry, Lickpenny Lane, Ashover: Wild camp site with tented camping area and 20 timber pods. Refused.
28 Chartwell Avenue, Wingerworth: Single-storey side and rear extensions. Conditional permission.
Hallmoor Farm, Matlock Road, Ashover: Two-storey side extension with mezzanine which allows access to the flat roof of the store/utility. Conditional permission.
Ouzlebank Farm, Highgate Lane, Dronfield: Outbuilding on raised decking area. Refused.
125 Green Lane, Dronfield: Conservatory to front elevation (affecting a listed building). Conditional permission.
1 Elm Tree Crescent, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension and creation of new parking area. Conditional permission.
Wayside Cottage, Narrowleys Lane, Ashover: Demolition of existing garage and construction of single-storey rear extension and double-storey side extension with integral garage. Conditional permission.
25 Russell Gardens, Old Tupton: Removal of garage to side of dwelling and single-storey front and rear extensions. Conditional permission.
Nursery Rhymes Day Nursery, Main Road, Shirland: Extension to front of day nursery premises and new boundary wall. Conditional permission.
35 New Road, Wingerworth: Work to trees. Refused.