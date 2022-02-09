North Derbyshire planning applications: From Chesterfield and Alfreton to Dronfield and Killamarsh

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

11 Moorpark Avenue, Walton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension.

18 Rosedale Avenue, Chesterfield: Two-storey front extension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A developer has proposed 11 new homes in Clay Cross

3 Lansdowne Avenue, Newbold: Single-storey rear extension and front dormer window.

20 Rose Crescent, Mastin Moor: Concrete driveway and vehicle access.

17 Bellhouse Lane, Staveley: Single storey side extension/garage.

29 Newbold Road, Newbold: Two-storey extension and internal alterations.

85 Yew Tree Drive, Somersall, Chesterfield: Two-storey side extension (resubmission).

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

186 Hady Lane, Hady, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension to provide a larger kitchen area. Certificate of lawfulness for a proposed use or development granted.

1 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Erection of a detached garage (resubmission). Refused.

48 Brushfield Road, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single-storey extension with mono-pitched roof to front of property. Conditional permission.

16 Miriam Avenue, Somersall: Rear and side extension. Conditional permission.

187a Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: Change of use from offices to beauty salon. Conditional permission.

12 St Davids Rise, Walton: Two-storey side and rear extensions and porch to front elevation. Conditional permission.

Site Of Former Markham Gauging Station, Markham Vale, Markham Lane, Duckmanton: Construction of a new bridge crossing the River Doe Lea and construction of a greenway linking to former Markham colliery site from land east of the river.

Conditional permission.

Business House 1 Calow Lane Hasland: Conversion of existing business unit to domestic dwelling. Conditional permission.

Moorlea, Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Approval of all reserved matters for seven dwellings. Conditional permission.

Rear of 66 South Street North, New Whittington: Outline permission for residential development of two dwellings. Refused.

132 Hasland Road, Hasland: Vehicular access. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

179a Stubley Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing barn and replacement with a dwelling and erection of one further dwelling.

36 Main Road, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Single-storey extension to the south elevation of the cottage and proposed addition of two dormer windows.

154 Main Road, Shirland, Alfreton: Single-storey front and rear extensions along with associated internal and external alterations.

25 Longcroft Crescent, Dronfield Woodhouse: Two-storey front extension, single-storey rear extension and two new window openings in west side elevation.

144a Market Street Clay Cross: 11 dwellings with new vehicular and pedestrian access (major development).

5 Henmoor Court, Holmgate Road, Clay Cross: Lawful development certificate for proposed single-storey rear extension.

2 Sutton Court, Palterton Lane, Sutton Scarsdale: Erection of a new single storey side extension and alteration to existing openings.

Crich Lane Farm, Moorwood Moor Lane, Wessington, Alfreton: Cover for cattle feed area between two existing buildings.

1 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield: Illuminated signage for takeaway premises.

Cowley Hall Farm, Cowley Lane, Holmesfield: Agricultural building for storage of agricultural equipment, hay and sheep at lambing time.

Lambs Meadow, Castle Hill, Holmesfield Dronfield: Pruning works to Robinia tree in conservaton area.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Stone Croft Loads Road, Holymoorside: Single-storey side and rear extensions. Conditional permission.

7 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Application for a lawful development Certificate for a single-storey rear extension.

Application withdrawn - no decision made.

5 Plover Way, Calow, Chesterfield: Double-storey rear extension and side canopy to outbuilding. Conditional permission.

Tanglewood, Newmarket Lane, Clay Cross: Change of use and conversion from dwelling to tea rooms and provision of extended car park. Conditional permission.

26 Acacia Crescent, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear and side extensions. Conditional permission.