North Derbyshire equestrian centre unveils plan for equine clinic
Speetley Equestrian Centre, Rotherham Road, Barlborough has applied to Bolsover District Council for change of use and extension of an existing building. The proposal would add 40 sqm to the existing ground floor and 66 sqm to the first floor. There would be no increase in height.
The centre has two outdoor arenas and runs events including showjumping, dressage and eventing. There is also a cross country course. Clinics and seminars are held at the site all year round.
