An equestrian centre in Derbyshire is seeking planning permission to repurpose part of its livery building to accommodate an equine clinic.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speetley Equestrian Centre, Rotherham Road, Barlborough has applied to Bolsover District Council for change of use and extension of an existing building. The proposal would add 40 sqm to the existing ground floor and 66 sqm to the first floor. There would be no increase in height.

The centre has two outdoor arenas and runs events including showjumping, dressage and eventing. There is also a cross country course. Clinics and seminars are held at the site all year round.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk