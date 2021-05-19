1. Let them know that moving house is a new adventure, not something they HAVE to do

Quite simply, kids hate being told what to do. As soon as you tell your child they must do something, they will drag their feet and not want to. However, if you position it to them as an exciting new adventure, rather than something they don’t have a choice in, they’re going to be far more willing to go along with it. Tell them all the exciting things the new house has your current home doesn’t, that way they’ll be even more excited to get going.

Photo: Shutterstock