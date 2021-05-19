Where did everyone go?

Nine ways to make moving house easier on your children

Moving home is supposedly one of the most stressful things in life – with or without children.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 2:50 pm

But throw in some curious and energetic children and stress levels can go through the roof.

However, there are plenty of ways to make moving home more manageable – and possibly even fun.

The team at onlinemortgageadvisor.co.uk have compiled their top tips to help get you and your children survice the big move.

Undefined: readMore

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Let them know that moving house is a new adventure, not something they HAVE to do

Quite simply, kids hate being told what to do. As soon as you tell your child they must do something, they will drag their feet and not want to. However, if you position it to them as an exciting new adventure, rather than something they don’t have a choice in, they’re going to be far more willing to go along with it. Tell them all the exciting things the new house has your current home doesn’t, that way they’ll be even more excited to get going.

Photo: Shutterstock

Buy photo

2. Let them come to showings with you

By making them feel involved, they’ll then be just as excited as you are and will be able to see with their own eyes what is to come. A great tip for this is to give them a designated job such as ‘official house viewing photographer’ or letting them make a Pinterest board to design their new room. This isn’t to say that you should drag them along if they’re not interested, but if they are, it could be the perfect opportunity to get them onside.

Photo: Shutterstock

Buy photo

3. Spend time in the local neighbourhood

Spending time in the surrounding area and letting your kids explore the parks, playgrounds, shops and restaurants, is another great way of getting them excited to move. If they find a cool new park they love, they’re going to be much happier about moving to a new area that has something the current area doesn’t.

Photo: Shutterstock

Buy photo

4. Make packing creative

Letting them paint and draw on the boxes is going to make packing feel much less of a chore for them as well as making the whole process much more enjoyable. Maybe turn it into a competition for the little ones to see who has done the best drawing, every kid loves to compete with their sibling.

Photo: Shutterstock

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3