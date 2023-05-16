News you can trust since 1855
Nine-bedroom guesthouse/Airbnb and owners' bungalow in six acres of grounds near Chesterfield on sale for £1.95million

A property that is on the market for £1.59million presents an opportunity for potential owners to earn in excess of £100,000 a year.

By Gay Bolton
Published 16th May 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:09 BST

The nine-bedroom guest house and Airbnb with a private owners’ bungalow is on Chesterfield Road, Hardstoft, near Pilsley.

Estate agent Ernest Wilson says: “The business shows in excess of £100,000 net profit. Annual turnover £120,000.”

Set in grounds of more than 6.4acres, the property includes a spacious guest lounge with games area, reading room, reception lounge, dining room and fitted kitchen. There are five double en-suite bedrooms and a family en-suite room.

Beautiful gardens lead to three stunning garden rooms, each one is a family room sleeping four people and have shower rooms, toilet and wash hand basins. The garden rooms share a large hot tub located on a patio.

There is a laundry room, store room, five stables in one block, paddock, barn type workshop, double garage, drive and car park.

The private owners’ residence includes a fitted dining kitchen, spacious lounge with brick fireplace, shower room, large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, two double bedrooms with fitted furniture and an ensuite shower room There are stunning manicured gardens and an ornamental pond.

For more details on the property, which is listed on the Zoopla website, contact 01134 274565.

This nine-bedroom guesthouse/Airbnb with private owners' bungalow set in 6.4 acres of land has an annual turnover of £120,000.

This nine-bedroom guesthouse/Airbnb with private owners' bungalow set in 6.4 acres of land has an annual turnover of £120,000. Photo: Zoopla

Kitchen are fitted with high quality storage cupboards.

2. Kitchen

Kitchen are fitted with high quality storage cupboards. Photo: Zoopla

A large, welcoming room for guests to chat around a long table at mealtimes.

3. Guest dining room

A large, welcoming room for guests to chat around a long table at mealtimes. Photo: Zoopla

This spacious room contains a games area.

4. Guest lounge

This spacious room contains a games area. Photo: Zoopla

